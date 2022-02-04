Plaza Carlos III branch promotes refrigerators, air conditioners and TV in dollars (+USD prices)

The Plaza Carlos III Branch, in Havana, Cuba, frequently updates on the availability of products in its establishments, most with prices in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) or virtual dollar.

This Tuesday they have published the offers of “The House of electronics”, which include, among others: refrigerators, air conditioners, electric ovens, air fryers and televisions.

From the entity they assured that “they have more products in this store” and that its opening hours are until 9:00 pm.

PRODUCTS AND PRICES IN MLC

Customer service responded to one of the interested persons who hand mixers were priced at $34.

They clarified that at this time they have neither freezers small or automatic washing machines.

According to the shared images, these are the prices of some products:

The TCL air conditioners = 285 dollars.

refrigerators LEAD low consumption, a cost of 1289 MLC or USD .

. In the case of televisions, the branch directed requesting price and characteristics privately. In the photo you can see that the brand is LG and the price is 791.20 MLC.

The Plaza Carlos III Branch has also recently promoted the cleaning offers of the “Sorpresas” Point of Sale and those of the “Plaza del Calzado”.

Some of the products and prices of these departments are:

Salt-free shampoo 3.50

Cologne Body Mist 3.00

Disposable razors between 2.64 MLC and 3.36

Cream to comb 1.50

Wallets 17

COMMENTS ON MLC PRODUCTS

“Very good offers and excellent form of information. What a pity that not all of us have access to them”, commented a person on the institutional page.

Along the same lines, another user stated “how good, how there is MLC in Cuba, it amazes me! They complain, but here is high society asking prices as if they were paid in dollars or euros. This is painful and sad.”

The truth is that the entity’s publications usually have several comments from people interested in acquiring their products, in many cases even from abroad.

His recent post about selling electric scooters and bikes, priced between $500 and $1,000, generated a lot of interest despite the cost and currency.

Original content here is published under these license terms: X LicenseType: Non-commercial, Attribution, no Derivative work License Abstract: You may copy this content, and re-publish it in an unmodified form for non-commercial purposes, provided you include an overt attribution to the author(s). You are not permitted to create derivative works. License URL: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/