Prepare a good coat to face the cold that will be experienced this Friday night in New York | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

adriana: it's time to go back with our put by jeúsópez, of the guardians of the weather. tell us about this guy who is going to take over us on the weekend. jeús: adriana, this guy already pass through our area, has filtered cold air. the rain affects us rural, urban and metropolitan. is going to win in a few minutes that winter weather warning. in a closer image we can see the purple color, it is the freezing rain the rain that falls goes to freeze. so you have to have be careful on the roads and on the sidewalks when you go to walk with the dog or you alone, you must put on shoes let's see the conditions neighborhood temperatures are below the point of freezing. so the drizzle that fell in the morning and afternoon today is going to freeze, because the temperatures are maintained for below 32°, how can we witness on the screen. for brooklyn, temperatures in 31 we were going to continue that descent, while filter that cold air. at 7:15 at night we continue under freezing rain island. turns to snow and would affect the long island area. then cease this precipitation clears heaven. for tomorrow, the conditions will be extremely trusty. the accumulation of ice would be in urban areas, in interstate 95 and on 80. so you have to have Be careful on those roads Hands on the wheel and don't brake, yeah is in a mishap with slippery roads. for those who like to plan, Check out this extended forecast. Saturday and Sunday will be cold, temperatures go gradually increase the