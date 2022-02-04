President Biden visits New York to talk about gun violence | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

is dialing 911.íctor: thanks to berenice.today, president biden came tonew york to discuss with themayor, governor and otherslocal leaders the plan againstthe armed violence that isThe city does so much.the ruler during theI find the visitpresident biden, accompaniedby the attorney general is theanswer called urgentyoung people and the unleashed crisisdue to the increase in violencearmy in new york did themayor eric adamsgo defended the strategyof the government to combatarms trafficking to theeradication of factorieshomemade guns going onincrease. I’m talking about the exhibitionof the government to ensurethat they arrive soonnecessary resources.the congressman for new yorkadrán espaillat, who wasin quotes, revealssome of the commitmentsmeeting.seek $500,000,000, 300 formore police officers and 200 forintervention programs forviolence they candismantle violence.victor: mayor adamstook the opportunity toask the presidentresources, to modernize theemergency system throughof line 911. the congressmanespaillat tells us how.that they can provide thepolice more data on thepeople who are doing thecalls.a policeman walks into aapartment and you should know thatmental health problems. everythingyou can get it beforethe policeman enters a scenewhere there may be danger.new york beholds thereinforcement of the police in thestreets.unleashes poetry alsoreactivation of a unitanticrime, to which activistscommunity fear becauseaffect the youngminoritiescommunity organizationsThey talked about the result of thepresident biden meetingwith the leaders for the fightthey cannot complete school,that they have been in your house and thathave been left behind.continue investing incommunity programs thatgive the youth thedeveloping.we will receive thoseresources for programschildren in the summer and othersprograms to have betterrelations with the police and moreresources, less weapons inour neighborhoods.