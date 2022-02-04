Presidential debates: Where are the proposals beyond the controversy?

Debate of presidential candidates of El Espectador. Photo: Juan Sebastian Lombo

On Tuesday, January 25, the magazine Week and the newspaper Time held the first debate between some presidential candidates. Ten candidates participated: Sergio Fajardo, Juan Manuel Galán, Íngrid Betancourt —now independent— and Alejandro Gaviria for the Centro Esperanza Coalition; Gustavo Petro, Camilo Romero and, at the last minute invited, Francia Márquez from the Historical Pact; Rodolfo Hernández as an independent; Óscar Iván Zuluaga of the Democratic Center; and Federico Gutiérrez of the Team for Colombia.

The method of the debate did not allow to know in depth the proposals of the pre-candidates; Instead, there was a lot of scrutiny about the political trajectories, the coherence of the speeches and the alliances to win the elections.

In short, in the debate we appreciate the contradictions of the Hope Center Coalition, personal attacks through the constant retorts, and very few ideas about the direction of the country in the coming years.

Yes to tax reform

With the exception of Íngrid Betancourt, Juan Manuel Galán and Rodolfo Hernández —who qualified or evaded the question—, the candidates agreed that they would carry out a new tax reform.

The country has had twelve tax reforms since the government of Andrés Pastrana (1998-2002), one every year and a half on average. Actually, this has been a constant in the history of Colombia: the first reform was adopted by the Congress of Cúcuta in 1821, and since 1990 there have been twenty successive reforms.

Experts maintain that the absence of stable sources of financing makes the reforms short-term remedies in search of resources. The progressive increase in indirect taxes such as VAT, or making the 4X1,000 tax for banking operations permanent.

That the majority of candidates accept a new tax reform shows that previous reforms were insufficient, widened inequality, and deteriorated the economic conditions of the middle class. Only in the government of Iván Duque did poverty increase —up to 42.5% in 2020—, a situation that laid one of the bases for the social mobilization that has been growing since November 21, 2019.

Gustavo Petro: the favorite adversary

In politics, defining your enemy is as or more important than choosing your allies. The friend-enemy logic has shaped much of modern politics, and these elections are a clear example of how to use that strategy.

Federico Gutiérrez concentrates his criticism on Gustavo Petro as an obvious way to become the candidate of the right and seduce the Uribismo that considers Óscar Iván Zuluaga unviable. Álvaro Uribe competes in the elections with several cards, and Gutiérrez aspires to be his in the face of a possible stagnation of the Democratic Center’s candidate.

For his part, Zuluaga has no other recourse than to have Petro as his contender, since he needs a polarized scenario like in the 2018 campaign. The message is simple: demonize Petro as a “communist” candidate who embodies the project in crisis of Venezuela. A recycled narrative that aims to stimulate fear of change with the threat of the economic and social crisis that Petro would cause. Something similar to what Keiko Fujimori did with Pedro Castillo in Peru.

Similarly, Gustavo Petro has Alejandro Gaviria as his main opponent. The latter defends free trade and is committed to tax reform, but they present it to public opinion as a non-radical option thanks to his figure and his ability to communicate. In addition, for a political sector in the country, Gaviria could be the formula to deactivate social protest.

Of course, for all coalitions it is effective to use this narrative against the Historic Pact candidate, because he is the one leading the polls.

The outsider

The outsider they are characters who are located outside the political parties. In principle or during some part of their career they are on the margins of public life and present themselves in elections as an expression of anti-politics. These are an increasingly recurring phenomenon in the face of crises in party systems in Latin America.

Colombia is not the exception: it is Rodolfo Hernández who tries to occupy this space. During the debate, and throughout the electoral campaign, he has shown that he does not have solid proposals of a programmatic nature, but he does have an effective speech that appeals to emotion.

According to the latest Guarumo survey, corruption is the issue that a greater number of people (28.4%) consider to be a priority in Colombia. Hernández intends to capitalize on citizen outrage against corruption, although in practice he surrounds himself with it. The use of vulgar language; harsh attacks on his opponents; xenophobic speeches against Venezuelans, and insistence on anti-corruption make this candidate attractive to broad sectors of the population that distrust politics.

Hernández, in addition to completely lacking viable formulas to fulfill his promises, structures a dangerous speech for a country that needs to strengthen its weakened democracy. As Levitsky and Ziblatt pointed out in explaining the rise of Donald Trump in the United States, “The combination of a potential autocrat and a serious crisis can be lethal for democracy.”

Armed conflict and insecurity

Another topic in the debate was the possibility of negotiating with the ELN and the FARC dissidents. The armed conflict, although it lost its centrality in the political agenda, persists as an issue of national importance.

The candidates evoked their personal experiences in this regard; the murder of a member of his family, the kidnapping of him or a loved one. Real and dramatic situations, in campaign, constitutes a discursive resource that shows proximity to such a sensitive issue. In this, it was Francia Márquez who made the difference: she was the only candidate who alluded to the murder of social leaders, gender violence and the territories affected by the armed conflict.

The debate moved towards the Agreement with the FARC. To recognize or question it, all the candidates made explicit mention. Although the Duque government has done little to implement it, the prospect of a negotiated solution is still valid and it seems unlikely that the strong-arm speech that elected Uribe will again succeed in sweeping the polls.

However, as long as the armed actions continue, sectors of the right will find a source to justify themselves politically. For this reason, the attack on humanitarian missions, civil and military infrastructure, the prolongation of the irregular war on the border with Venezuela, and the massacres perpetrated are extremely serious.

On the other hand, citizen insecurity has been gaining importance for opinion. According to DANE figures presented on November 3, the perception of insecurity increased in 2021 compared to the previous two years —it reached 44%. Thefts of vehicles, people and residences, were the main victimizing events last year.

The immediate horizon of the campaign

The coherence in the speech will be the subject of debate among the candidates. For this reason, criticism of Petro will be constant for his alliances with Alfredo Saade, a Christian leader who opposes same-sex marriage and the legalization of abortion, and Luis Pérez, mayor of Medellín during Operation Orión in Comuna 13.

Although not able to overcome the main candidate of the Historical Pact, Francia Márquez showed remarkable capacity in the debate. The social leadership that precedes him may turn out to be a big surprise at the polls.

A bad handling of the internal differences in the Coalition of Hope, such as the differences between Íngrid Betancourt and Alejando Gaviria, could overshadow their electoral aspirations, as suggested by the announced departure of Betancourt. The beneficiary of the possible decline of the center will be Gustavo Petro.

The question of who will be the candidate who achieves the greatest connection with the demands of the national strike remains open. Channeling street discontent may prove decisive in the upcoming elections.

Vaccination and how to continue dealing with the pandemic were not topics discussed during the debate and are not relevant to the campaigns. In part, because this is one of the few achievements that the opinion recognizes the current government, according to the Guarumo survey of January this year.

It is necessary that the candidacies expose more their programmatic proposals on environmental issues, climate change, employment, education, health and pension.

* Master in Political Science, FLACSO – Ecuador; Specialist in Pedagogy, National Pedagogical University; Historian, National University of Colombia.