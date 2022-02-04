Promote psychological well-being | Editorials | Opinion

In the face of events that trigger mental health effects, the response must be empathetic and focused on obtaining adequate, timely treatment.

The state of emotional balance that a person has to value their aptitudes, face pressures, adapt to their environment, be productive and thereby contribute to their community is what is perceived as mental health. Stress from uncertainty in prolonged crises or fear of circumstances beyond control can undermine that well-being.

In these times of pandemic, the breakdown of people’s mental health is a related affectation, hence the importance of governments and societies giving it due importance, offering timely assistance in this area to those who need it.

The recent and shocking fact that a middle-aged man jumped from the 17th floor of a building in Guayaquil to end his life, despite the fact that the emergency services tried for three hours to make him desist, has sparked talk about severe depression and moods undermined by the uncertainty of surviving.

In a survey conducted by the World Health Organization in early 2021, 90% of responding countries reported that mental health and psychosocial support were included in their pandemic response plans.

However, it is important that there is greater awareness regarding the importance of psychological well-being and mental health as integral parts of health in general, so that the average citizen knows and recognizes the threats and triggers of imbalances, so that from the age safe, affective environments that contribute to structuring the emotional well-being of beings in formation are provided early. Already in early, middle and older adulthood, in the face of events that could trigger mental health problems, the response must be empathic and focused on obtaining adequate and timely treatment, as would be done with any type of disease, to try to prevent irremediable actions, such as suicide. (OR)