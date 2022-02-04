Rayados, with the same record as Real Madrid and surpassing Barcelona

The Club World Cup has already started in the United Arab Emirates and scratchedwhich will have participation this coming Saturday, makes history by match a Real Madrid record and with the possibility of tie or beat Barcelona What second best team in this fair international as far as points are concerned.

And it is that by winning his fifth Concachampions, Monterrey participates in its fifth Mundialito, the same number of editions as Real Madrid, a team that was the only leader in that sector in terms of tournaments played; now, he shares that record with La Pandilla.

That yes, the whites have better results in their participations, because of those five they won four, (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019); they only failed in the first edition of the Club World Cup, in 2000, falling to Necaxa and remaining in fourth place.

For your part Monterrey has two fifth and two third placeshoping in 2022 for a better performance in this Club World Cup, where Tigres left the challenge very high as runner-up in the last edition.

Rayados, to beat Barcelona

With four participations, Rayados has played 10 games, adding 17 points, with five wins, two draws and three losses; alone is four units from Barcelonaa team that ranks second in the history of this competition.

The Catalans, with four participations, have eight games that have given them 21 points, thanks to seven wins and one loss, so the Gang has the opportunity to displace them on the echelon; although also in terms of titles, he is above with three (2009, 2011 and 2015) and one runner-up (2006).

The first place is still far away, because that is occupied by Real Madrid with 32 pointsthanks to 10 wins and two draws, one of them with Necaxa, who beat them on penalties.

​