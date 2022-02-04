Ronaldo charges against another former Barça player: “He was an…

Ronaldo Nazário da Lima consolidated as one of the greatest football figures of recent years. In addition to FC Barcelona, ​​the Brazilian signed goals with the shirts of PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Milan. But his legend would be forged in the World Cup, a tournament that he won twice; the first of them, in the 1994 edition.

But nevertheless, for the appointment held in the United States, he was very young and was relegated to the bench directed by the coach Carlos Alberto Parreira, in which the ‘Canarinha’ managed to embroider the fourth star on his shirt after beating Italy in the penalty shootout at the expense of an error that would haunt Roberto Baggio for life, after a intense clash in the Rose Bowl, which ended goalless.

Recently, ‘O Fenomeno’ shared with Christian Vieri on his Twitch channel, offering some details about another player who also wore the Barça shirt: Romário. Despite acknowledging that he could learn a lot from the attacker, has very strongly reproached the attitude of one of the greatest historical scorers of the Brazilian team.

Ronaldo’s words

For the top scorer in Korea-Japan 2002 and the second historical scorer in the World Cups, Romario did not usually have a pleasant relationship with the youngest: “I learned a lot from Romário and Bebeto. They were an inspiration to me, even though Romário was a jerk. He would force young players to clean his shoes or bring him coffee”.

In fact, he explained some of Romário’s “tactics” to get rid of the then young rising scorer: “During a training session in preparation for the Copa América, Romário suddenly told me: ‘Get ready, we’re going out tonight’. He had a ladder up the hotel wall and a taxi was waiting on the other side.”.

Later, he ended up realizing that it was a deception to gain ownership: “We returned to the hotel at 5 in the morning. He was completely exhausted during training the next morning. Romário had done it deliberately to tire me out and be able to take my starting position”.