Sacrificed! Barcelona and Xavi leave Dani Alves out of the Europa League

Barcelona has decided that Adama Traoré, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres will be the players incorporated in the winter transfer window to play in the Europa League, which is why Dani Alves has been left off the list of registered players in compliance with the regulations of UEFA that only allows three winter signings to be registered in the second continental competition.

Barcelona signed four players and, according to the Europa League regulations, could only register three winter signings in the competition.

Finally, Alves, 38, has been the signing that has been sacrificed by coach Xavi Hernández, who, in addition to the 24 players from the first team, has included eight players from the reserve team: Ilias Akhomach, Astralaga, Balde, Arnau Comas, Jandro Orellana, Pablo Páez Gavira ‘Gavi’, Alvaro Sanz and Arnau Tenas.