Sacrificed! Barcelona and Xavi leave Dani Alves out of the Europa League

Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona has decided that Adama Traoré, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres will be the players incorporated in the winter transfer window to play in the Europa League, which is why Dani Alves has been left off the list of registered players in compliance with the regulations of UEFA that only allows three winter signings to be registered in the second continental competition.
Barcelona signed four players and, according to the Europa League regulations, could only register three winter signings in the competition.
Finally, Alves, 38, has been the signing that has been sacrificed by coach Xavi Hernández, who, in addition to the 24 players from the first team, has included eight players from the reserve team: Ilias Akhomach, Astralaga, Balde, Arnau Comas, Jandro Orellana, Pablo Páez Gavira ‘Gavi’, Alvaro Sanz and Arnau Tenas.
In addition to Alves, Xavi will not be able to count on Ez Abde and Ferran Jutglà, two regular Barça B players in their line-ups, who have not been able to be registered with UEFA because they haven’t been at the club for two years yet.
This is the list of 32 Barcelona players to play in the Europa League: Ter Stegen, Sergiño Dest, Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araujo, Sergio, Riqui Puig, Dembélé, Memphis, Ansu Fati, Adama, Braithwaite, Neto, Lenglet, Pedri, Luuk De Jong, Jordi Alba, Ferran Torres, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie De Jong, Mingueza, Umtiti, Eric Garcia, Aubameyang, Nico, Gavi, Balde, Álvaro Sanz, Comas, Arnau Tenas, Akhomach, Astralaga and Jandro.
All of them are likely to be called up by Xavi Hernández to face Napoli in the round of 32 of the Europa League that will start on February 17 with the first leg to be played at the Camp Nou.