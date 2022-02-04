San Juan is committed to being the new research center in the field of nuclear medicine

On this Friday, February 4, Governor Sergio Uñac visited the CEMEC, Center for Nuclear Medicine, and toured the site where the PET/CT, Positron Emission Tomography, will be installed at the Spanish Center for the Management of Chronic Diseases (CEMEC).

The president was accompanied by the ministers of Health, Alejandra Venerando; of Works and Services, Julio Ortíz Andino; the Secretaries of Planning, Alina Almazán; Administrative, Guillermo Benelbaz; Technician, Isidro Putelli; Undersecretary of Preventive Medicine, Matías Espejo and on behalf of CEMEC, Gustavo Ortiz, Jorge Serer; Alfredo Garcia and Silvia Perez.

It should be noted that this action, which will set a scientific precedent in the province, is the result of Governor Uñac’s commitment, within the framework of the San Juan Agreement.

With the arrival of the PET/CT Team, San Juan will become the main scientific and technological center for all of Cuyo in terms of the diagnosis and treatment of oncological and neurological diseases, positioning itself prominently in the field of nuclear medicine development.

The brand-new equipment will be installed on the site of the former Spanish Hospital (today called CEMEC), in a building built jointly by the Ministries of Health and Public Works and Services. The place has the specific characteristics for handling radioactive material.

The modern Positron Emission Tomograph also represents the solution for more than 60 patients who until today must leave the province to request medical assistance in this regard.

Upon arrival, Uñac expressed his approval of the work and referred to its installation in the building recovered by the local government, to safeguard jobs, in addition to construction.

“The initiative arose jointly with the Minister of Health, for the care of patients who until now must undergo treatments in Mendoza, taking the shift from here, to perform the care that we will soon have. It is a significant advance, for which we thank the aforementioned ministry,” concluded the governor.

For his part, Venerando stressed that “it is a transcendental day for San Juan, since it was highly anticipated by patients who migrated to another province to undergo these highly complex studies, which include the diagnosis of neurological, oncological and cardiovascular.

“This will allow us to improve the quality of care with a timely diagnosis and adequate treatment, but it is also the beginning of the training of professionals, leading the technological scientific pole in San Juan,” he explained reverently.

In addition, the official added that they are waiting for a system calibration team, which would put the machinery in order within approximately 2 months.

“Today is World Cancer Day, and this is our tribute, for all the people who need to stay in the province to carry out their treatments.”

The minister explained that the new tomograph will create a regional pole with the care of patients from Catamarca, La Rioja, San Luis and others, which will provide quality of life to the sick.

Finally, Ortíz Andino elaborated on the possibility that patients will have to carry out treatments in San Juan and highlighted that the work that will contain the team has 800 square meters, with a BIM (Building Information Modeling) methodology, which the Ministry has been implementing for time and that also develops all over the world. This system allows that when arriving at the stage of the work, all the details are resolved and helps to reach the end according to what was planned.

The minister reported that the room where the scanner will be located will be the largest of its kind in the country, for which more than 110 million pesos from provincial funds were spent.

It should be remembered that the Province had already signed agreements with the National Atomic Energy Commission and also with the School of Nuclear Medicine, through CEMEC and the Nuclear Medicine Research Foundation, with the aim of providing guarantees in the use of new technologies and properly train professionals for a permanent exchange of knowledge.

In this sense, San Juan has a team of interdisciplinary professionals trained in the proper use of this equipment and also to advance in the diagnosis, treatment and research of oncological and genetic diseases, forming part of an Academic and Healthcare Collaboration Program.

Equipment Features

The hybrid PET system (Positron Emission Tomography) combined with a 16-slice multi-slice computed tomography (CT), Siemens Biograph Horizon model, presents a detector ring with Lutetium crystals, which is the latest technology of these supplies in the world.

The investment for the acquisition of this equipment is calculated at more than 1 million dollars.

The machinery is designed to obtain images mainly in the fields of oncology, neurology and cardiology, as well as to facilitate diagnosis.

With a unique non-invasive procedure, you obtain high-quality CT and PET/CT images to visualize anatomy in great detail and biological processes at the molecular level.

In this framework, the PET technique is the fundamental tool when it comes to detecting oncological diseases, where this equipment will allow each of the San Juan people to access this highly relevant diagnostic study, which to date had not been carried out in the province.

Several components are included with the equipment for the set-up of the PET Nuclear Medicine center, in order to achieve a complete diagnosis of the patient and for the institution to represent a reference node in the region.