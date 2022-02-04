Scholarships are over, the players who should not continue in the Tri according to García Aspe

For Aspe neither Héctor Herrera nor Andrés Guardado should continue in the Tri

February 3, 2022 8:01 p.m.

The Mexican team won a very important victory against Panama in the last duel of the FIFA Date with which they are getting closer to their goal of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, the performance of some players continues to leave much to be desired for what some former Tri legends have already given your opinion about scholarship holders who should not follow.

One of the critics was the former World Cup player of the Mexican National Team, Alberto Garcia Aspewho claimed that Hector Herrera and Andres Guardado They must take a step aside from the starting lineup of El Tri, because “there are players who are going through a better moment” and “have more dynamics” than the so-called Martino scholarship holders.

“The worrying thing about Herrera is that he doesn’t play in Europe; No matter how long you are at Atlético de Madrid, if you don’t have minutes, you lose the rhythm of the match. Herrera is not a guy with a lot of change of pace because his game is slower and, if he does not have minutes, it will cost him more. Besides, they put it as a containment, which is not its natural position; when he’s up against someone fast, he overpowers them and they even make him look bad.”

“Andrés (Guardado) must be in the national team, but perhaps in more dressing room tasks, because I don’t know if he will endure playing a World Cup for 90 minutes; both the player and the coaching staff know that”, he confirmed in an interview for ESPN. The name of these two players has come to light on social networks in recent days as they are considered the greatest Martino scholarship recipients and those who should set the example of generational change.

What’s next for Mexico in the Concacaf octagonal?

Mexico will face United States, Honduras and El Salvador on the last FIFA date where they will seek at least one more victory to ensure their pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Right now they are in third place with 21 units, the same as the USA, but the Americans have a better goal difference.

