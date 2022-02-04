Seven people die when a plane crashes in Nasca, Peru

The worst commercial flight accidents 0:45

(CNN Spanish) — Seven people died this Friday after the plane they were traveling in crashed shortly after takeoff near an airport in the city of Nasca, Peru, the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications (MTC) reported in a statement.

According to MTC, the aircraft fell to the ground around 12:10 pm local time in the vicinity of the María Reiche airport. On board were two crew members and five passengers.

“So far, it has been reported that as a result of the accident there have been no survivors,” the statement explained, and no further details were given about the victims.

The Ministry indicated that the incident has already been reported to the Aviation Accident Investigation Commission (CIAA) to carry out an investigation.

At the moment the causes of the mishap are unknown.

“The General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) is providing all the facilities in the investigation that is already being carried out in order to find out the causes of this fatal event,” the MTC added in its statement.