Shakira cries when she sees the video prepared by Carlos Vives – People – Culture

Through his Instagram account, the singer Samario Carlos Vives shared a video of his conversation with the artist from Barranquilla Shakira, in which the reaction that she had when seeing a tribute that Vives had made for her birthday is seen.

The gift was about the latest musical production of Carlos Vives, named ‘Currambera‘, which was inspired by Barranquilla and its women, in honor of the Colombian singer. Shakira He couldn’t help but shed tears watching the music video.

Carlos Vives aroused the emotions of his followers with his new video Photo: Instagram: @Carlosvives

‘Currambera’ aroused nostalgia and pride in Shakira when she saw the streets where she grew up and the representation of the culture of her people, which she will always carry in her heart. In addition, seeing that her father was also honored in the video, the singer could not contain her tears, “Seeing my dad there… with that you already killed me,” expressed the singer-songwriter in gratitude.

The Cumbiana interpreter reminded her old friend why she is so special to Colombia and how proud she is of her musical career. In addition, he told her that this was not only a tribute from him, but from all the women of Barranquilla and their country.

“You are not just a singer, you are a poet, you are a singer, you are an anthropologist, you are a musicologist, you are someone who rescues the customs of our land, our values, our principles, you are a standard”, affirmed Shakira praising the artist.

The conversation between the singers had a great reception in social networks. Until now it has had more than 800 thousand reproductions and continues to be a trend in Colombia.

