Should Reinaldo Rueda resign as coach of Colombia? | Analysis – International Soccer – Sports

After the defeat against Argentina this Tuesday (0-1, in Córdoba), the Colombian National Team was virtually eliminated of the World Cup to be held in Qatar between November and December of this year.

doReinaldo Rueda must resign Or be fired now to try to give one last change of rudder and qualify for the World Cup ‘in extremis’?

Renowned opinion leaders, journalists and analysts participate in this great debate on Colombian soccer.

This is what those who know say

Cesar Augusto Londono

(Snail Radius)

“I don’t think the solution is to change the coach, although he has been making mistakes repeatedly, but the disaster is so great that he should have made his resignation available.”

Carlos Antonio Velez

(Antenna 2 and Win Sports)

“The problem is not only Reinaldo… A lot of unworthy players, without hunger, ‘cold-chested’ and lacking in character…! Those too: change them all!”

Tito Puccetti

(Win Sports and DirecTV)

“I don’t know the ‘firefighter’ technician who arrives and puts out the fire in two dates and wins the six points. I think Reinaldo should close. They should let him try to win those six points and wait…”.

Gabriel Meluk

(TIME)

“At this point in the match, it is indifferent whether Rueda ends or ends. Faced with the virtual elimination of Colombia, bringing another coach to Colombia is unnecessary. Of course, out of simple decency at this time, Reinaldo Rueda should have made his charge at the press conference this Tuesday”.

Reinaldo Rueda had already been the helmsman of the ‘tricolor’ in the qualifiers for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Javier Hernandez Bonnet

(TV snail)

“I know that many want blood and it seems to me that the removal or resignation of Rueda at this time does not solve anything, it would be a distraction, because the same evils will continue in the structure of Colombian soccer with a different coach.”

Hernan Pelaez

(W Radius)

“I think this is not the time for Reinaldo Rueda to leave or resign. We have two games left and I don’t think any coach, especially from abroad, comes with the idea of ​​winning both games and fighting for the playoffs. With Rueda or without Rueda, the National Team has no game and that is also the fault of the players”.

diego wheel

(Snail Radius)

“Changing Reinaldo Rueda now would be a nonsense. There are responsibilities on the bench. But today no serious coach is going to take on a team with two dates remaining in the tie”.

Reinaldo Rueda, Colombia’s coach, said at Tuesday’s press conference that “this is not over and we have to respond to the end.”

Hugo Illera

(Daily Sports and Win Sports)

“The most basic thing is for a technician to leave if he doesn’t give results. They know that. That he resigns now I don’t think it will solve the issue of the unknown Colombia that we are seeing. And if he does, is Rueda really the only footballer responsible for what is happening? What is coming is harder than what we are experiencing: the farewell of a generation that gave us so much and that, at this moment, is far from its best days”.

Adolfo Perez

​(RCN World and Espn Colombia)

“Rueda will be out of the National Team now or in March because his plan didn’t work out for him and the poor level of the players contributed to the failure. Taking it out now doesn’t fix anything.”.

Stephen Jaramillo

(Digital Snail Goal)

“The rope breaks on the thinnest side. Now Reinaldo is the only culprit. And the players…? I learned that he doesn’t change horses across the river… and even less so near the shore! I understand that the margin is too small to classify. If we look for reasons to kick them all out. Rueda must continue, until the end”.

After the game against Peru, Rueda left the field booed from the stands, which threw plastic bottles at him.

Jenny Gamez

(Football network)

“As things are, I don’t feel like a change of coach makes any difference. I don’t think there is a radical change when there are only six points to go, which, in any case, may not be enough either.”

Raphael Castle

(The Herald)

“It would not hurt to look for another alternative in the technical direction to revive the team. Reinaldo Rueda, in the different opportunities he has had, has been doing the same. He has not dared to make big changes”.

Marino Millan

(WinSports)

“It seems to me that we have to let it end, there are already two games left, and I feel that Colombia is already eliminated with or without Rueda”.

Osvaldo Bustamante

(Homeland)

“You must not go. Today, as the situation is, you have to hold on to the little good that there is and changing the coach is blowing up the least option left. There will be time to evaluate, because Reinaldo Rueda is to blame, but Colombian soccer has more serious structural problems than the pandemic and the owners (leaders) pretend to be ignorant..

Cesar Polania

(The Country)

“In light of the results, Reinaldo Rueda should step aside. Colombia, in these two games, should have another coach, either to qualify or start a process from scratch”.

