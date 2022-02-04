Silk Sonic joins Fortnite for its new version

Epi Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will be part of the new Fortnite game

The last year has been a very successful one for Silk Sonic. Superstar duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak reinstated a funkier classic into “modern soul” when they joined creative forces and now look to officially join the game with an outfit pack based on their collaboration.

According to a report from Mashable, the reason these ’70s-inspired looks that have been a staple of their music videos are what you can also expect from Fortnite looks, complete with accessories to match.

All this will be part of the new game of the famous franchise: Fortnite’s Battle Royale Island. Silksonic, which among its latest songs that have already generated more than 700 million views on platforms such as YouTube, continue with its resounding success and its brand has already become

While you’ll be able to put both outfits together in one package, the Bruno Mars outfit includes a “Sound Scepter Pickaxe” harvesting tool that can function as a Back Bling (aka Fortnite backpack-type cosmetic items) when not in use. There’s also a “Freedom Wheels” emote presumably involving roller skates, as well as a mysterious (and no doubt in Silk Sonic’s trademark) “reactive style” feature for each outfit.

The Silk Sonic pack will arrive in Fortnite on February 10 when the item shop resets on that day, at 7pm ET. However, dedicated fans will have a chance to get them early; The “Silk Sonic Cup” kicks off on Monday, February 7, and players who compete and earn at least 8 points will be able to unlock the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak outfits earlier, along with a Silk Sonic Spray, ComicBook.com reports.





Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open [Official Video] The official music video for Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic’s new single “Leave the Door Open” ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ available now: SilkSonic.lnk.to/AEWSSID Directed by Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard Phil Tayag – creative consultant 🔔 Subscribe for the latest official music videos, live performances, lyric videos, official audio, and more: Atlantic.lnk.to/BMsubscribe 🎵… 2021-03-05T05:00:00Z

Bootsy Collins will also be in the game

According to the official statement from Epic Games, Silk Sonic will be one of the important collaborators of these two artists.

The legendary 70-year-old singer will be part of Icon Radio, he has collaborated with Silk Sonic in recent years and has also been part of successful projects such as when he joined Colombian singer Kali Uchis in 2018.





Kali Uchis – After The Storm ft. Tyler, The Creator, Bootsy Collins Isolation out now: smarturl.it/IsolationKaliUchis Directed by Nadia Lee Cohen Creative Director Kali Uchis Produced by Anonymous content Audio Producer BADBADNOTGOOD Lyrics [Intro: Bootsy Collins] Ah Whatever goes around Eventually comes back to you So you gotta be careful, baby And look both ways Before you cross my mind [Verse 1: Kali Uchis & Bootsy Collins]… 2018-01-25T16:00:01Z

Collins, who rose to fame in the 1970s playing alongside legends like James Brown and George Clinton, would be part of Icon Radio. This radio, part of the game, will have Collins as the host of a “radio station” that will play Silk Sonic music. This will be included within the game, although the Icon Radio premiere was on February 3.

This is part of a deal Epic Games made with Atlantic Records to establish the station and give it another platform to distribute its music.

“In the past, I was crazy about arcade games, so to be able to bridge the worlds of music and gaming with Fortnite is very exciting,” Collins said in a statement about the radio station’s broadcast. “Both worlds offer players a great way to gather and relax.”

