Silvera ready to be summoned by the ‘Tuca’

Juarez City- Ready in case of being required by ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, that’s how Uruguayan striker Maximiliano Silvera said he was, who today was officially announced as a new reinforcement by the Braves of FC Juárez and yesterday participated in the practice that the team had in the gym of the Tecnológico de Juárez.

“I arrived in very good shape, I had already been training there, I kept training, I have tried to get ready to be able to reach this date, but well, it will be the coach’s decision, we will see what happens on Saturday,” Silvera declared, 24 years old, and who arrives from Cerrito de Uruguay.

“The truth is that I am very happy, the players have received me very well, with the challenge of leaving everything with this shirt,” added the South American.

Silvera hopes to have the same performance with the Bravos that he had in his previous club, where he considers he did very well, so now he comes with the challenge of doing the same and trying to score as many goals as possible.

“We are very happy to wear this shirt. He knew that the Mexican league is reaching a very important level, we know that it is a very strong league, that is why he seduced us a bit when choosing this league. I think it will come in handy to grow in my career”.

Silvera was greeted by the snowfall that fell during the early hours of today, something that was surprising for him.

“The truth is that it was a surprise, I hadn’t had to see the snow and well today you get up and see the cars full of ice, the fields were also covered with ice, but hey, we’ll try to adapt in the best way”.

Silvera made his debut in 2015 at Club Sportivo Cerrito, and in the last season he was proclaimed scoring champion in the Uruguayan First Division with 21 goals in 30 games.

Maximiliano was born in the city of Pando, in the south of Uruguay, on September 5, 1997. He is 1.76 m tall and has scored a total of 53 goals in his professional career, an average of .38 per game.