Silvia Pinal inheritance: Sylvia Pasquel says what she wants the actress to leave her | Famous

Sylvia Pasquel is very clear about the part of the inheritance that he wants to receive from Silvia Pineal.
The eldest daughter of the Mexican film diva spoke about this in a new interview with ‘Ventaneando’ presented this Wednesday, February 2, where she reflected on the recent case of covid-19 that his mother suffered.
Pinal was hospitalized in a Mexican hospital since last December 22 when the contagious virus was detected there. A week later she received authorization from continue recovery at home due to the mild symptoms that he presented.
Sylvia Pasquel reveals what she wants from Silvia Pinal’s inheritance
This reflection served for Silvia Pinal’s eldest daughter to confess what she wants to inherit from the artist: “My mother has a spirit that, hopefully, will I pray to God, I have inherited even one percent“.
“That is the inheritance that I want to keep from my mother,” he confessed, “I would thank God for give me a little bit of that that she has, a stream, because it’s a lot”.
“If you ask me: what would I like my mother to inherit? The spirit you have, is an exceptional being“, he admitted.
Sylvia Pasquel and her relationship with Silvia Pinal fractured by a man
Today, mother and daughter have a close relationship, however, there was a time when they were confronted by a man.
In 1985 Pasquel married Frade, just two years after he and his mother ended their affair, causing the relationship between mother and daughter to completely fracture.
” I have learned over the years to value other things and see other things,” said Sylvia Pasquel about the bond she now has with her mother for several years.
” I have learned to love my people as they areWithout wanting to change them, there are things that I don’t like about them and things that they don’t like about me, but I’ve learned to respect and not want to change that person,” he added.
“I set my limits, I know how to manage my relationships so that they are always ones of love and respect, but I have learned it based on blows, it has not been difficult,” he acknowledged, “but thank God what I am right now I owe to all the blows that I took and all the stumbles and slobbers that I committed in my life“.