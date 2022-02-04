SoFi Stadium is dressed in the colors of the Cleveland Bengals and Los Angeles Rams for the NFL definition

10 days before the Grand Final of the 2021-22 season takes place, the Inglewood venue is already dressed to receive this confrontation.

We are exactly a week and a half away from the Super Bowl LVI, which will define between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams to the new champion National Football League (NFL), and the so fi stadium, where the meeting will take place, is already prepared.

In fact, during the past day, the venue located in Inglewood, California, is already dressed in the colors of the champions of the American and National Conference, where the state authorities announced the sanitary protocols that will be carried out.

In that sense, those who attend Super Bowl LVI should have along with their tickets a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination certificate, Besides of mandatory use of the mask, something that in recent Rams games has not been respected.

This is SoFi Stadium 10 days after Super Bowl 2022



Let us remember that the venue was inaugurated on September 8, 2020It cost approximately $5 billion dollars, and it is expected that for the NFL Grand Final there will be a total attendance of 70 thousand spectators, the most in 16 months.

