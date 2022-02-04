South American qualifiers heading to Qatar-2022: when, against whom and where is the playoff played? | Soccer | sports

Ecuador is 99% qualified directly for the World Cup in Qatar-2022 after equalizing Tuesday night at a goal in the stadium National of Lima against Peru, for the 16th date of the South American pre-world championship. However, the margin of error of 1% could occur in the outcome of the last two days of the qualifiers if unprecedented results occur, perhaps never seen before. And consequently, the Tri would play playoffs.

Other teams that could finish in fifth place and play this instance to revalidate their ticket to the World Cup are Uruguay, Peru, Chile and Colombia.

The remaining matches for Ecuador, Peru and Colombia in the South American tie for Qatar-2022

The team coached by Argentine Gustavo Alfaro added 25 points and remains in third place in the standings, a place he considered a “privilege” and which he has taken over for much of the calendar.

The last two days of the Conmebol qualifier will be played between March 24 and 29, with schedules yet to be defined. Ecuador will visit Paraguay and close its participation by receiving Argentina.

When, against whom and where is the playoff played?

The national team that is placed in the fifth box once the qualifiers are over and obtains that half quota, will have to confirm their presence in the Qatar World Cup 2022 in a single match duel against the best third of the two zones of the AFC Asian Qualifiers. Today, that place is disputed between Japan and Australia, which since 2006 belongs to that confederation. The meeting will take place on June 13 or 14 in the organizing country of the world. (D)