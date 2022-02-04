Staking and loans in DeFi now pay taxes in this country

The UK tax agency updated the Crypto Assets Manual, specifically in the area of ​​loans and staking in decentralized finance (DeFi).

The document now stipulates that, when a user of a DeFi platform execute a loan or make a stakingthe yield through tokens that it generates could be taxed by the treasury.

The authorities acknowledge that the area of ​​token lending and staking via DeFi is a “constantly evolving area”, stating that “it is not possible to establish all the circumstances in which a lender/liquidity provider earns a return of their activities and the nature of that performance”, highlights the text.

In this regard, the regulator established what it called “guiding principles”. According to the new rule, the authorities must determine if the return has the “nature of income in the hands of the lender/liquidity provider or if the return has the nature of capital.”

Due to the number of options offered by DeFiassure that the answer “may not always be clear”.

The regulation generates opposition

The measure produced rejection at CryptoUK, a UK self-regulatory trade association representing the crypto asset industry.

Ian Taylor, director of the association, said that the new modification treats crypto assets as property for tax purposes and this is something he considers “inconsistent with the approach currently being taken by the government and other regulatory bodies in the UK”.

“Other regulatory bodies in the UK, including the Treasury and the FCA, which view crypto assets as financial instruments and regulate them in line with other financial products and services.” Ian Taylor, director of CryptoUK.

In his opinion, the decision will also generate friction for people who invest in cryptocurrencies and will create confusion in tax compliance.

Debate over loans and staking also happens in the United States

Saving the distances between the United Kingdom and the United States, in the latter country, there was a lawsuit by a married couple against the United States Tax Service (IRS, for its acronym in English).

In response, the government agency indicated that it is willing to reimburse the amount paid by the Jarrett family for staking in the Tezos blockchain, a fact reported by CriptoNoticias.

The Jarretts ensure that the tokens obtained are property created by the taxpayers and should not be taxed unless they are sold or exchanged.

The IRS offer was rejected by the couple because they believe they should also charge compensatory interest for lost earnings. In total, they expect to receive a refund of USD 3,793.