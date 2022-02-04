Starlink Premium: Elon Musk’s satellite internet

Halftime

Mexico City / 03.02.2022 23:31:21





the american company aerospace manufacturing SpaceX announced the launch of a new service high performance called “Starlink Premium”.

With this they offer a new antenna with which the company promises “more than twice the performance” and speeds of Internet fastest of all the market.

SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, tweeted a link to the project’s website, where It is now available the new option Starlink Premium.

The offer

It will provide speed between 150 to 500 Mbps against the 50 to 250 of the regular version, with loads between 20 and 40 Mbps which are practically twice the standard service.

these packages are designed and directed to small offices, shop windows Y “superusers” require higher speeds Worldwide.

How much will it cost?

people who want this plan they have to pay extra $2,500 by the antenna and other hardware. On the standard plan, the hardware costs $499. And they will also have to leave a deposit of additional 500 dollars to book Premium.

That is to say, 3 thousand dollars to get started and another 500 dollars per month for using the service Starlink Premium. That means that users who want to use this new service will pay the first year 9 thousand dollars.

For now it is only possible to make reservations and deliveries will start from the second quarter of 2022.

The Starlink Premium package includes

an antenna.

A Wi-Fi router.

a tripod

Cables.

Once installed, would reach download speeds from 150 to 500 megabits per second, what contrasts considerably with the maximum speeds of 150 megabits per second of standard service.

And, according to the company, Starlink Premium will also work better on “extreme weather conditions’‘, and clients will have access to24 hour priority support of the day, seven days a week.

