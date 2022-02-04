Still don’t have a smart home? Amazon Echo speakers are discounted

Amazon smart speakers will help you take control and drop in price.

Amazon drops the price of its newest smart speakers. you can take the last Echo Dot for 48.99 eurosthe Amazon Echo for 79.99 euros and the Echo Show 5 for only 59.99 euros. What’s more, you will receive them at home quickly and for free.

in them lives Alexawho will be there to help you. All kinds of queries, reminders, alarms… you can even control other devices in your home without lifting a finger. Starting to create your smart home is easier than it seems and the possibilities offered by these speakers are many.

Echo Dot (4th Gen.)

Call Alexa whenever you need it, Amazon’s speaker has improved its audio quality and you will listen to it without problems from any corner of the house. In addition, you can enjoy your favorite songs, it sounds really good.

The small round smart speaker from Amazon will look great anywhere in your home. The 4th generation Echo Dot is perfect for creating a whole network of connected speakers. You will have the possibility to control other smart devices with your voice, and if you do not have, giving them life is very simple. You just have to use some smart plugs.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen.)

Amazon’s flagship speaker also makes the leap to the 4th generation. Its design is a larger version of the Echo Dotalthough it maintains that new rounded body that feels so good.

We also meet much more powerful, higher quality audio. Creating an entire ecosystem of Echo Dots using this Amazon Echo as a hub can be a great idea.

Echo Show 5 (2021)

The Echo Show is something different from the rest, since incorporates a 5-inch screen. As with all Echo products, you only have to call Alexa to start enjoying her help.

Thanks to its high quality sound you can listen to music in Amazon Musicalso on other streaming services like Spotify.

Everything you can do with Alexa

You just have to invoke it with your voice and ask whatever comes to mind. “Alexa, what’s the temperature tomorrow?”, “Alexa, remind me in 2 hours to hang up my clothes”, “Alexa, turn on Fire TV and put on Netflix”…

We do not forget the skillsapplications that they can help you get the most out of it to the Amazon assistant. In its store you can find games and Skills related to different themes.

