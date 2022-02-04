Students denounced irregularities with exams for admission to Medicine – Nationals

A group of cursillistas of the Medicine career in the Catholic University “Our Lady of the Assumption, Guaira campus, denounced fraud in the mathematics exam, one of the subjects given in the partial test of the probationary entrance course, after an audio was leaked in which an applicant said that the test had almost the same questions as those of the drill that she did , one day before the main exam, at the Instituto de Ayuda Particular para Admission (IDAPPI), outside the university. So they believe that from that same institute the syllabus of the main exam was leaked.

The students demonstrated with their parents in front of the University Rector’s Office, located in the Historic Building in the downtown area of ​​the city, to demand that the exam be annulled and repeated.

sofia gomez, a trainee in Medicine, said that since May of last year he has been preparing for the partial and final exams to enter the degree. Even paying for the reinforcement of the subjects in private study houses.

“We want justice to be done, because we are making an effort to get a place in the race and it will be very unfair that dishonest people do enter, and people who really made an effort, do not,” said the applicant.

They cancel the test, but due to “date error”

The Admission Commission, which is in charge of resolving any issue that may arise during the midterm or final exams of the admission course, reported that it was finally decided to annul the math exam and a new date will be set for the midterm.

“Repeal the partial mathematics exam, administered on January 31, 2022 to students of the Medicine career admission course and, therefore, set a new date for the administration of the corresponding exam, which will be published in a timely manner” , indicates the note released by the commission, however, the note does not clarify the reason.

In this regard, the director Marila Barreto indicated that there is no objective evidence about the accusations of the trainees about the alleged sale of the exam, for which they dismissed the accusations. “The cancellation of the test is due to errors in the date and in the total points, it has nothing to do with the complaint filed by the applicants and their parents,” he said.