Teleworking is positive for physical and mental health when it is organized and has the right team

The social and public health measures implemented in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a rapid and unprecedented transition to remote work in many sectors and regions around the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) highlighted this Wednesday that this new modality changed traditional employment patterns and, in many cases, was installed to stay or to be part of a “hybrid” model. ” that offers numerous advantages, but also dangers to health, which is why it is urgent to regulate it in order to protect workers.

In a technical report, the UN agencies set out the benefits and risks of telecommutingand outline the changes that are needed to adapt to the different forms of remote employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the digital transformation of work.

More health and wellness

The text indicates that teleworking well organized improved work-life balanceoffers the possibility of a flexible schedule and physical activity, and saves the time spent on transportation.

Furthermore, recent studies report a lower incidence of high blood pressure and stressless tendency to depression and greater emotional well-being due to quality family life, as well as the consumption of healthier diets because food is prepared at home.

On the other hand, remote work decreases air pollution and travel times, which also contributes to improving physical and mental health and social well-being.

Likewise, teleworking can achieve a productivity increase and a reduction in operating costs for many companies.





The risks

However, remote work without planning, assistance and health security It also carries risks, among which physical ailments stand out, such as musculoskeletal and visual fatigue, derived from prolonged work on the computer, which also occur working in an office if an ergonomic workstation is not available.

Equally worrying is the Frequent lengthening of working hours and that many times you work even when you are sick.

Another possible harm is social isolation which can lead to increased loneliness, exhaustion, depression, irritability, worry and feelings of guilt in workers. Similarly, it can lead to more conflicts between work and family than traditional office hours, especially when the professional occupation is very demanding. Domestic violence, increased use of tobacco and alcohol, and harmful weight gain are other possible risks.

The WHO and the ILO clarified that all These findings are based on preliminary studies and that more research will be needed to determine the true impacts of telecommuting for different workers and over longer periods.





Increase in telecommuting

The document details that as a consequence of the pandemic, remote work increased in Europe from 11% to 48% and 40% of paid working hours were performed remotely. In Latin America and the Caribbean, more than 23 million people transitioned to teleworking in the second quarter of 2020.

According to the available data, the shift to teleworking occurred mostly between employees with higher incomes and educational levels.

The agencies cite analysis indicating that remote work will keep growing and calculates that 34% of jobs in the United States, for example, could be done remotely.

“As telework is likely to increase, it is important to ensure that employers, governments and workers and their representatives understand how to address the its impact on health so that there is a balance between the needs of employees and companies or organizations”, the UN agency defines.

In the opinion of Dr. María Neira, director of the WHO Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, in the long term, the effects of teleworking “will depend entirely on governments, employers and employees working togetherand that there are agile and imaginative occupational health services, in order to put in place policies and practices that benefit both workers and work”.





recommendations

For the benefits to outweigh the harm, UN agencies recommend that workers receive the proper equipment to complete their tasks; that they be provided with relevant information, guidelines and training to reduce the psychosocial and emotional health effect of teleworking; that managers be trained in effective risk management, remote management and health promotion in the workplace; and that the “right to disconnect” is established and enough rest days.

According to the report, occupational health services must be trained to provide assistance in ergonomic, mental and psychosocial health those who work remotely, through digital telehealth technologies.

The document also encourages employers to discuss and formulate individual work plans for teleworking and clarifying priorities; be clear about timelines and expected results; agree on a common system that announces availability to work; and ensure that managers and colleagues respect the system.

It also suggests designing special programs for remote work, combining measures for work and performance management with information and communication technologies and adequate equipment, and occupational health services.

“As we get out of the ‘holding compass’ to settle into a new normal, we have the possibility of Incorporate new policies, practices and standards to support that guarantee that millions of people who carry out remote work have a healthy, happy, productive and decent job”, said Vera Package-Perdigão, director of the ILO Department of Governance and Tripartism.