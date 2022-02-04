Thalía wears only a fishnet suit and a flirtatious metallic body

Thalía wore a fishnet suit with a metallic bodysuit for Baila Así | AFP

For the adorable and successful Mexican singer, actress and businesswoman Thalía, pampering her followers is something that has become a daily occurrence, which is why she was surprised to appear with a exclusive outfit for his official video of “dance like this“Next to Chiquis Rivera.

Nine days ago this new single was released with its video official on YouTube, on the Play-N-Skillz channel, which has more than two million views, has been a success in the world of music and entertainment, especially for two characters who participate in it.

Thanks to the success of this first melody, two days ago they decided to release a second song, but in a remix style, that’s where it appeared Thalia in this stunning and flirty outfit.

This one in particular was shared on the Thalía Remixes channel, at the moment it has 3656 reproductions, at the time of writing this note, some Internet users comment that they like this version better, so it would not be a surprise to know that in a few days we will listen to it online. everywhere.

Thalía continually renews herself, always looking perfect | Instagram



The protagonist of “Marimar”, “María Mercedes” and “María la del Barrio” is wearing a body with metallic shapes or at least that is what it appears in the images, thanks to its structure and design, underneath it she is wearing a Full fishnet suit that allows us to appreciate her pretty silhouette.

Although Thalía is quite thin, she has a fairly stylized figure, her curves are perfectly in place, this makes her look elegant and sophisticated, although in reality since she began her career she has always looked like this.

What did you think of my outfit for the exclusive Baila Así video? This style of clothing makes me feel more powerful than ever,” commented Thalía.

22 hours ago, the interpreter singer of “I do not agree”, shared this publication on her official Instagram account, having 59,008 red hearts and 908 comments.

The truth is that you look very beautiful, I am very sad because I can not see the video from my country, “commented a fan.

Although Thalia She is already 50 years old, she looks spectacular, her famous waist continues to be a topic of conversation for some media and even fans, her figure has always been slim and now with the new appearances she simply looks like a Goddess.