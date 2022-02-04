That the leaders do not spend crouching in the crisis of the Colombian National Team

Beyond the technical management and level of the soccer players, the directors are responsible. Here, the mistakes made.

For sports writing Given the debacle of the Colombian National Team in the Qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup, a sector of the fans points to coach Reinaldo Rueda and the players as the culprits. But, what is the responsibility of the directors of the Federation? Although the Valle del Cauca strategist – says that “we are not dead yet” in the attempt to attend the World Cup – has failed in the choice of soccer players, approach and management of matches, and the athletes have exhibited a low level, reflected in the last 7 presentations without wins or goals, the leadership is committed to what is happening. First, due to the decisions in the management of the coaching staff that began with the departure of José Pekerman after the World Cup in Russia-2018 in which the National Team advanced to the round of 16. The successors of the Argentine, who said goodbye on September 4, 2018, the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz and the Valle del Cauca Reinaldo Rueda, did not meet expectations. There was never a clear explanation for not renewing Pekerman’s contract, who had been in office since January 18, 2012. The gaucho coach, until today, has not stated the real reasons for his goodbye either. At the time, unofficially, there was talk that there was already wear and tear due to his links with the soccer player businessman and son-in-law, Pascual Lezcano. Also, because the team’s performance had decreased, although its overall performance was 62.4% in 78 games: 42 wins, 20 draws, 16 losses, including two knockout rounds, two World Cups and two Copa América (third in 2016) .

Lost time

The replacement of Pekerman took seven months to materialize, as Queiroz was announced on February 7, 2019. Meanwhile, they appointed Arturo Reyes from Barranquilla as interim, U-20 coach, who guided four friendly matches with wins over Venezuela (2-1 ), United States (4-2) and Costa Rica (3-1), and tied with Argentina (0-0). From that internship, little was rescued in terms of the players who were summoned and then did not appear again, as was the case of Juan Camilo “Cucho” Hernández. The justification for hiring the Portuguese helmsman, who led the national teams of Portugal, the United Arab Emirates and Iran, and Real Madrid, was that it was the right time to give the Tricolor a European style and especially because most of the members act in the leagues of the Old Continent. Until December 1, when he was substituted after losing to Uruguay (0-3) in Barranquilla and Ecuador (6-1) in Quito, his performance reached 59.2% in 18 games: 10 friendlies, 4 in Copa América and 4 in the Qualifiers, of which they won 9, drew 5 and lost 4. In the Copa América in Brazil they reached the quarterfinals. The “rehearsal” lasted a short time, since the players did not assimilate the European soccer model and the result was a divided cast, as Luis Muriel and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado recognized, who simply minimized the facts, and said that the differences with James Rodríguez they did not go beyond sports. And there was supposedly pressure to fire the helmsman.

Wheel Return

Thus, the National Team was left without a strategist and the leaders turned to a Colombian again, after 10 years of managing foreign technicians (the last Creole had been Leonel Álvarez). On January 19, 2021, Reinaldo Rueda was presented, who was reaching his second era with Colombia, a team with which he did not qualify for the 2006 World Cup. Plunged into a financial crisis, after having to pay a fine of 16,000 million pesos to the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce after confirming the formation of a ticket resale cartel for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the leaders took advantage of the national sentiment , and Rueda’s dream of returning, and managed his return to the Chilean Federation, to which he was linked. The austral directors did not see with good eyes that a coach was taken from them in the middle of the qualifying phase, also by a direct rival. His arrival meant a lower economic cost and in between there was a gesture of forgiveness. Rueda was banned from the National Team because in the past he allowed the formation of the Soccer Players Union. Although Reinaldo had experience with teams from Honduras and Ecuador, which he qualified for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, and won the Copa Libertadores with Nacional in 2016, his critics for his conservative style, who did not consider him appropriate, protested his appointment. Today Colombian soccer lives a harsh reality, depending on a miracle to reach Qatar and full of unknowns and insecurity as reflected by the National Team on the field. An opportune moment to touch the sports structures, neglected in their minor categories, and administrative, as pointed out by Carlos Puche González, spokesman for the soccer players’ association, who does not understand how the governing body of this sport continues to be managed by people committed to managing irregular and investigated by control entities. This was evidenced by the capture of the former president of the Federation, Luis Bedoya, who pleaded guilty to receiving bribes between 2007 and 2015, and became a key witness for the United States justice system. That is why the best thing, say those who agree with Puche González, is to carry out a thorough review and move football away from a leadership with little credibility. It is also worth remembering the suspicious way in which Unión Magdalena was promoted to the first division of Colombian soccer, a case that seems to have been shelved by the courts and in which the directors of the Federation showed little interest in clarifying the facts. So if the head, those in charge of making the decisions, are burdened with a cloak of doubt, the coach and the players can hardly have the peace of mind to get it right on the pitch

Colombia’s route to Qatar 2022 Slide to the sides Zoom in with the scroll

Fans point to the leadership in the crisis