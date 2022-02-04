https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220203/the-batteries-of-the-future-are-made-with-avocados-and-their-patent-is-colombian-1121146390.html

The batteries of the future are made with avocados and their patent is Colombian

The batteries of the future are made with avocados and their patent is Colombian

Avocado seeds, banana peels and cane fragments may become the key to make television controls work… 03.02.2022, Sputnik World

The invention is the result of research led by physical engineer Favio Rosero, research leader in renewable energies and organic batteries at the UNAL headquarters in the city of Manizales, and which included the participation of a group of master’s students. in Physics, Physical, Chemical, Electrical and Industrial Engineering. The intention of the work was to be able to create batteries from organic waste, in order to make them more useful and generate renewable energies to, for example, power domestic appliances. In this way, organic batteries would avoid the pollution generated by traditional batteries, which can contaminate some 175,000 liters of water when they are alkaline or up to 600,000 liters if they are mercury. According to Rosero, a avocado seed, a green banana peel and a 50-centimeter cane. The three elements were dried in an oven to remove all moisture, macerated in a mortar and then sieved with a mesh to obtain “semi-fine seed powders”. The preparation was then combined with zinc and sodium chloride. To give the compound a battery format, the researchers took the discarded AAA batteries, removed the contaminating material and filled their caps with the organic content. The team managed to make nine batteries from 4.32 grams each, using 60% of the organic material that, in total, was processed during the work. According to Rosero, the organic batteries created showed “efficiencies close to the products that are on the market today”, in addition to minimizing the negative impacts on the environment, the main advantage over traditional batteries. The great advantage of organic batteries appears, above all, when they are discarded. When organic batteries reach their useful life, they can be disposed of in the same way as fruit, the researcher said. In fact, the teacher assures that the content of the batteries can perfectly be used as fertilizer for the land. Aware of the practical application of the invention, the UNAL decided to patent the organic batteries before the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) of the Ministry of Economic Development of Colombia. Once the license is granted, the Colombian state university will have the power to exclusively produce and market the batteries within Colombian territory for a period of 20 years.Once the patent has been obtained, UNAL announced that it will work to train a group of master’s students to scaling up the process in order to create batteries with higher voltage and longer life. For Rosero, moreover, the importance of the invention is not limited to batteries, but rather provides “important projections towards future products that can be used in the industry”, always with the reduction of environmental damage as the main attraction. Indeed, one of the objectives of UNAL’s work is to take advantage of the patent to be able to transfer the technology and make agreements with companies in the city of Caldas that are interested in using and marketing the product. and deepen their development.

