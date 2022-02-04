The “catastrophic impact” of the pandemic on cancer patients

The impact of the coronavirus on the health system has had a “catastrophic” effect on patients in Cancer and, in some countries, up to 50% of diagnostic, review and treatment services have been affected, the European regional office of the World Health Organization warned today (who).

Director of who-Europe, Hans Kluge, lamented in an appearance the “deadly interaction” created by the pandemic of covid-19 and highlighted that 44% of countries globally reported an increase in delays in services related to the Cancer in the second half of 2021.

During the start of the pandemic, diagnoses of invasive tumors fell, for example, by 44% in Belgium; reviews of Cancer Colorectal decreased by 46% in Italy and the number of cancers diagnosed in Spain in 2020 was 34% lower than expected.

The global situation regarding healthcare Cancer has improved in recent months pandemicbut the chain reaction caused by these alterations will be felt “for years,” Kluge stressed.

Director of who-Europe admitted that health personnel are “overwhelmed” and “exhausted” after two years of pandemicbut at the same time emphasized the importance of redirecting an “unprecedented” situation.

“Any respite from the broad immunity provided by vaccination and the less severe omicron variant, coupled with the arrival of spring and summer, should be used immediately to allow health workers to return to other important roles and reduce backlogs in chronic disease services,” he claimed.

The Cancer It is one of the main causes of mortality and illness in the European region and accounts for 20% of all deaths registered in it, although between 30 and 40% of those registered in it are avoidable, pointed out the who on the eve of the World Day of the Cancer. EFE