The Chinese Regime’s Propaganda Operation In Lighting The Olympic Flame To Divert Attention From Allegations Of Genocide

Cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang, born in Xinjiang, was the last flame bearer at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (REUTERS / Marko Djurica)

China entrusted this Friday to a skier born in Xinjiang the responsibility of carry the Olympic flame in its last metersbefore it went on to light the stadium for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Several Western countries, led by the United States, have diplomatically boycotted the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, repeatedly alluding to human rights violations in Xinjiang (northwest China). This region, long hit by attacks attributed to Uyghur separatists or Islamists (a Muslim minority), is under strict surveillance.

The cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang, born in Xinjiang, was the last flame bearer with her compatriot Zhao Jiawen.

Dinigeer Yilamujiang with his compatriot Zhao Jiawen (REUTERS / Phil Noble)

Together they deposited the lit Olympic torch on a structure that represented a snowflake and that rose to the top of the Olympic stadium. It will shine on until the closing of the Games, on Sunday, February 20.

Dinigeer Yilamujiang, 20, is originally from Altay in northern Xinjiang.a mountainous region where China claims skiing was invented.

In response to criticism of human rights in Xinjiang, the Chinese press has praised the winter sports destination in recent weeks. Presented as a Uyghur, Yilamujiang has spent the last three years in Norway with the Chinese cross-country ski team to train for the Games.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Several human rights organizations denounce that at least a million Uyghurs and other minorities, mostly Muslims, are imprisoned in camps in the Xinjiang region of northwest China. Beijing maintains that these camps are vocational training centers to defuse the threat of “terrorism” or extremism after several deadly attacks attributed to Islamists or Uyghur separatists.

Activists have reported a unprecedented surveillance of UyghursMuslim-majority, in the Xinjiang region, which includes DNA tracking and artificial intelligence operations to recognize and monitor faces.

Two Chinese athletes carried the Olympic flame for the lighting of the cauldron of the 2022 Winter Olympics (REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina)

Organizations like Amnesty International (AI) or Human Rights Watch (HRW) have warned of abuses, torture and deaths in custody in these centersin which, according to Beijing, “Mandarin, notions of law and a trade are learned”.

NGOs have also denounced that in Xinjiang Muslims they cannot practice their faith freely.

The restrictions when reporting on this region are multiple and foreign journalists traveling independently to Xinjiang are subject to ongoing surveillance and intimidationcollects in its latest report the China Foreign Correspondents Club.

Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Zhao Jiawen celebrate the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

The United States, the United Kingdom and Australia announced a diplomatic boycott against the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over the human rights situation in China. Despite the announcement, the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, have confirmed their attendance at the event, as well as representatives of several nations such as Spain, Argentina, Ecuador, Pakistan or Russia, among others.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

Keep reading:

BEHIND THE SCENES: While sending a message to the world about the Uyghur conflict, Beijing 2022 opted for discretion and abandoned the 2008 imperial enslavement

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics began: this was the impressive opening ceremony

“My hell in a sterilization camp in China”: the chilling testimony of a Uyghur prisoner in Xinjiang

The Chinese regime moved to Hong Kong a general who led the brutal crackdown in Xinjiang