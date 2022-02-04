The discredit of pharmacies: the homeopathy poster

Esther Samper, Physician and Doctor of Regenerative Medicine, has been involved in controversy after several pharmacists criticized the name of his latest book. According to various professionals, the title The hidden side of the pharmacy discredits them. “Some pharmacists have been bothered because they say it discredits them, but nothing can discredit them as much as these posters in many places in Spain,” Samper responded to the comments, accompanying several photographs of pharmacies whose sign indicates the word homeopathy.

“Actually, there are not as many pharmacists actively recommending homeopathy as homeopathic laboratories like Boiron would have us believe,” Samper explains to Medical Writing about the use of this practice. In addition, he states that “in recent years the sales of homeopathic products have fallen quite a bit.” However, he emphasizes that “it is one thing not to expressly recommend homeopathy and another to show ‘Homeopathy’ on posters and homeopathic products on the shelves so as not to lose customers”.

The doctor also admits that “we must distinguish pharmacists who promote homeopathy because they believe in it, from pharmacists who sell homeopathic products, knowing that they are a scam, because they give income”, noting that “the former are a minority “.

Some pharmacists (most not) have been upset by the cover of the book because they say it brings pharmacies into disrepute. Unfortunately, no cover can bring pharmacies into disrepute as much as these posters in many places around Spain. pic.twitter.com/FMthhg2Qli – Esther Samper (@Shora) February 3, 2022



“Pharmacists who recommend homeopathy are a minority”

In addition, Samper wanted to clarify that it is necessary to talk about “products that do not have scientific evidence of efficacy, or are of highly questionable efficacy, and that are found on pharmacy shelves.” “I harshly criticize the doctors who prescribe them”he admits.

Finally, the doctor has pointed out some of the most common homeopathic practices today. “One of the most popular around the world and also in Spain, especially in winter, is the oscillococcinum”he confesses, detailing that it is “a homeopathic medicine with a bacterium that does not exist, indicated for a disease, the flu, where it is totally useless.”