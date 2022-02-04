“The entire store”: Anuel AA floods his girlfriend Yailin La Más Viral with gifts

Anuel AA He has shown off again with his partner and this time flooded his girlfriend Yailin La Más Viral with gifts. The Dominican assures that the rapper bought her the entire store.

Yailin La Más Viral is currently resting after having undergone a full body cosmetic surgery just a week ago. That is why Anuel AA has not hesitated to consent to his partner and came with a dozen bags of “Triple S” as it reads on the print.

Yailin La Más Viral showed off the gifts that Anuel AA gave her

Since the rumors of a possible relationship between Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral began, the rapper has been seen showing off the expensive gifts he has given to the “Chivirika” interpreter.

The gifts that the Puerto Rican is presumed to have given his partner range from necklace with which he said he spent 100 thousand dollarsthe huge diamond ring with whom he proposed marriage and there are even those who assure that the liposculpture was also paid for by him.

This time, Yailin La Más Viral boasted in a story on her official Instagram account that her boyfriend came to see her loaded with huge bags that apparently contained luxury shoe boxes. “My intense brought me the mat store”, he wrote in the publication along with some emoticons in love.

See here the video of Anuel AA: