The expensive gift that Kanye West gave his girlfriend Julia Fox for her birthday

On February 2, the actress of “Diamonds in the rough” celebrated the arrival of her 32 years in the company of her loved ones. kanye-west He did not skimp when it came to surprising his partner and gave an expensive gift to Julia Fox for her birthday.

It seems that the rapper is taking his relationship with the Italian-American actress very seriously, unlike what many might believe. Since their first public appearance, the couple has been increasingly close and affectionate.

Julie Fox celebrated his birthday in the company of Kanye West and his group of closest friends, who recorded the best moments of the night and in which you can see both very funny. Even the happiness of the fashion designer was so great that he caught the attention of Internet users, since he has rarely been seen smiling in public.

Kanye West gave Julia Fox a lavish birthday present

The interpreter of “Praise God” not only surprised his girlfriend with an expensive gift, because the actress’s closest friends were also presented with a valuable possession: A Birkin bag for each.

Kanye West gave a total of five Hermès Birkin bags to his girlfriend Julia Fox and her best friends. Each of the luxurious bags its value starts from 10 thousand dollars and they can cost even much more.

Sources close to the couple revealed to Page Six that Kanye West flew to New York City just to celebrate his partner’s birthday and would soon be back in Los Angeles to finish recording his new album.