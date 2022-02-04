The Government promotes innovation against cancer

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Moranthighlighted this Friday the commitment of the government to promote, through science and innovation, personalized medicine and advanced cancer therapies. To promote these treatments, as well as prevention and diagnosis strategies, the Ministry of Science and Innovation It has allocated around 300 million euros between 2018 and 2021 to nearly 1,000 scientific projects on cancer, many in public-private collaboration, where more than 7,000 researchers work. To this investment are added the salaries to the personnel of the Government’s public science system.

This was explained by the minister this Friday during a visit to the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM-Hospital del Mar), in Barcelona. Coinciding with the World Cancer DayMorant has met with researchers from the IMIM-Hospital del Mar who are leading, together with the Barcelona Biomedical Research Institute of the CSIC, a study for the early detection of pancreatic cancer, published in the journal eBioMedicine.

The Minister for Science and Innovation highlighted the importance of this research, which has identified a new biomarker for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer most common, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, which is the third leading cause of cancer death in developed countries. In Spain, about 8,700 cases were registered in 2021.

This discovery makes it possible to advance in the detection of this type of cancer, for which until now there is no early detection biomarker. Morant has described the work as a “success of the excellent scientists of the public system of Science, Innovation and Technology of Spain” and has transferred the support of the Ministry to the project, which has received nearly 450,000 euros of investment through the Carlos III Health Institute (ISC III), a body dependent on the Ministry of Science and Innovation.

PERTE for State-of-the-Art Health

During the meeting, the minister stressed that the public science system is focused on cancer research, which is a priority challenge for the Ministry of Science and Innovation. “Science is the hope against cancer”, Morant remarked, recalling that, in order to promote precision medicine and advanced therapies against cancer and other pathologies, the Ministry of Science and Innovation has launched the PERTE for Vanguard Health.

East PERTE It is a public-private collaboration instrument focused on the transformation of the health sector through science and innovation. “With this project, we are going to mobilize almost 1,500 million euros over the next three years, in a public-private effort to achieve the most advanced medicine”, the minister pointed out.

Likewise, Morant has explained that, through the reform of the Law of Science, Technology and Innovation, the Ministry of Science and Innovation will give “more stability to the staff of the public system of science, technology and innovationwhich will contribute to promoting research against diseases such as cancer”.

Science connection, collaboration against cancer

The fight against cancer is one of the challenges of the Science and Innovation Missions program, designed and managed by the CDTI, a body dependent on the Ministry of Science and Innovation. Through this program, the Government promotes and financially supports large strategic R&D projects whose objective is to contribute to the development of present and future missions that represent a social and economic challenge for Spain. Cancer research is also one of the five great missions that the European Union has set itself for this decade.

To promote collaboration in cancer research, in September 2021 it was created Cancer Connection. This is the largest scientific-technical collaboration network in Spain in the study of cancer, which brings together more than 500 researchers from 80 research groups on cancer and related areas, belonging to 17 centers of the CSIC, a body dependent on the Ministry of Science and Innovation, which are distributed throughout the country.

This initiative is expected to strengthen this strategic area of ​​research within the CSIC, positioning and making visible the organism as a key agent in the investigation of this complex pathology, which actually encompasses hundreds of different diseases. Together with the strengthening of the identity and visibility of the CSIC in oncology, it is expected that the synergies derived from the Cancer-Connection will allow an optimization of the use of cutting-edge technologies and the strengthening of connections with the clinic and industry.