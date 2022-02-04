The ‘hot potato’ that Xavi has with Ousmane Dembélé

The FC Barcelona has not managed to ‘get rid’ of Ousmane Dembélé in this winter transfer market, despite the fact that the club warned him that, if he did not renew, he would have to pack his bags. The Frenchman did not listen and rejected all the -few- offers that arrived at the club’s offices in the last weeks of January. Nothing was enough for the winger’s agents or the player himself. Now, his situation is up in the air with Xavi Hernández as the protagonist.

Joan Laporta made the situation of ‘Dembouz’ very clear right now: “We made him a very good renewal offer. The player said no. First alleging that it was not a money issue, but then he did focus on the economic aspect. That’s when the topic got stuck.. The agent didn’t tell us anything and that has consequences for the club”, said the president of the Barça entity during the presentation of Adama Traoré.

Likewise, Laporta threw the ball onto the roof of Xavi Hernández, who will be the one to decide whether or not he will play during these last months of his contract: “He has a contract. If he is available, the coach will decide if he can play or not. PBut the technician knows the circumstances and is just as surprised as we are that he did not accept the renewal“… What options does the Egarense coach have right now?

There are two possibilities in the air: that he stays permanently in the stands, without playing more minutes in the team, or that, on the contrary, he returns to play with Barça. In the last two months, Xavi has raised both options. “Yes [Dembélé] has a contract, have to play. Also for the image of the club itself. I don’t see that option [de enviarlo a la grada]”, said Xavi Hernández, coach of FC Barcelona, ​​in the run-up to the Barça match against Real Betis, on December 3.

However, on January 19 he said that if he did not renew, he would not play: “Either it is contemplated that the player renew or look for a way out. There are no more solutions. We are in a complicated situation. I have been very clear with Ousmane”. Two very different positions from the Egarense, the latter totally in line with what the directors of the Barça club think, who would prefer not to ‘exhibit’ him when on June 30 he will leave the Camp Nou without leaving a euro in club coffers.

Should Dembele play?

The situation is more than complicated, but it will be Xavi who will decide. In recent days it has been reported that there is some tension between the club and the coach, because he would like to have Dembélé for the rest of the season. His argument would be based on what French is for the team: a player who is capable of unbalancing the rival defense and finding spaces where there are none.

Xavi understands that Dembélé can be an important player if he has continuity and the injuries respect him, but from the Camp Nou offices they maintain the position that It is not ‘fair’ for Barça to let him play if there is no commitment on his part for the future.… It’s a real war that should be resolved shortly, when Xavi speaks to the media prior to Atlético de Madrid’s visit to the Barça fiefdom, this Sunday at 4:15 p.m.