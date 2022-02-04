The incredible high-speed train station hidden under the Chinese Wall

There is a train station under the Chinese Wall. 1:09

(CNN) — With the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics fast approaching, the world’s first autonomous high-speed train is already in action, ferrying athletes and officials between the two major host cities of the games on the historic Beijing-Zhangjiakou intercity railway.



The fact that this bullet train can drive itself is quite remarkable. But halfway through the 56-minute journey, it passes another marvel of engineering: the Badaling Great Wall station.

Completed in 2019, the station is a stone’s throw from the entrance to Badaling, the most popular section of the centuries-old wall. To protect the iconic monument from structural damage, the railway and its accompanying station were built deep underground.

Preserving the Great Wall

Buried 102 meters (335 feet) underground and covering more than 36,000 square meters, the three-story structure is said to be the deepest and largest underground high-speed rail station in the world.

Building such a complex station, including a 12-kilometre-long (7.45-mile) tunnel system, under a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was no easy task.

According to Chinese state media, engineers used an electronic detonator to precisely time the explosives down to the millisecond. It was the first time the technology had been used in China and allowed workers to maintain a vibration speed of less than 0.2 centimeters per second.

That means each blast was precisely timed to ensure the impact was no stronger than a single step on the Great Wall.

As of 2016, construction of the tunnel and station took around three years to complete.

The high-speed train shortens the journey from China’s capital to the Badaling Great Wall from around 1.5 hours (traffic congestion could make the time much longer) to around 27 minutes.

The station is just a few minutes from the Great Wall cable car station and about 800 meters (0.5 miles) from the Badaling Great Wall starting point. It is also home to the second longest escalator in China, at 88 meters long and 42 meters high.

Due to the distance to the train platform, the station gate is closed for ticket holders 12 minutes before the last train departs, instead of the usual five minutes at other stations in China, to ensure that passengers Have enough time to make your way through the massive station.

Will the Great Wall appear at the Winter Olympics?

While there won’t be any Olympic Games sporting events near the Badaling Great Wall, it will be part of the torch relay, which takes place from February 2-4.

As a result, the station, as well as the Badaling section of the wall, will be closed on February 2 and 3.

Badaling is not the only part of the Great Wall that will appear on television screens as part of the Winter Olympics ceremonies.

Chongli County and Yanqing County, two areas with Winter Olympics villages, are also home to parts of the old barricade.

Some slopes at the National Ski Jumping Center in Chongli are as close as 20 meters from the Great Wall, offering a historic sight for skiers competing in the games.

The high-speed train of the Winter Olympics

Beijing 2022 facts you may not have known 1:00

The 170-kilometer-long Beijing-Zhangjiakou railway is served by a new Fuxing high-speed electric multiple unit (EMU) train developed and operated by the China State Railway Group.

Unveiled in early January, it can run up to 350 kilometers (or 217 miles) per hour and cuts travel time between two major Olympic host cities from three hours to 56 minutes.

Although the high-speed train is autonomous, a watch driver is on board at all times. The train can automatically start, stop and adjust to different speed limits between stations.

The train’s eight cars are equipped with 5G signals, smart lighting and 2,718 sensors to collect data in real time and detect any operational anomalies.

Special cars were designed with the needs of athletes in mind. For example, some cabins have larger storage areas for winter sports equipment, which can be accessed via a QR code.

In addition to the main railway line, there are also two branches, Yanqing and Chongli, connecting authorized passengers to two key winter Olympic villages.

A 55-day closed-loop management system, which began on January 21, has been implemented so that those heading to the Olympics do not share the same train cars with other passengers on the line.