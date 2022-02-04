The mansion that Juan Gabriel could not buy from Diego Verdaguer

After the recent death of Diego Verdaguermany stories and anecdotes of the singer have emerged with several of his colleagues, especially with his personal friend, John Gabriel. From songs they performed together to how they met, and now they’re talking about the Mansion that both wanted, but only one managed to have.

Diego Verdaguer He had a luxurious mansion on the outskirts of Mexico City. It was the perfect place to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of the capital, but not only does it provide peace, it offers delicious architecture that invites you to want to relax in it. This place was so unique that when John Gabriel She met him, fell in love and wanted him to be hers.

“Wine John Gabriel to the house and he told me ‘I want to buy the house, it’s very beautiful, very divine, but I’m not going to tell you anything, Diego, because the more I tell you, the more expensive you’re going to sell it to me’”counted Diego Verdaguer during an interview with Francisco Javier Barajas.

“El divo de Juárez” finally offered his friend a large sum of cash in exchange for the luxurious Mansion. The serious problem was that Diego Verdaguer, It was much more than a property, it was the love nest that he shared with his lifelong wife, Amanda Miguel. Added to that, there was a small corner that had him in love: the tree house.

It was for these reasons that Juan Gabriel was never able to buy the house from his friend. There was no figure that convinced him or that seemed attractive enough to let go of that special place.

Inside Diego Verdaguer’s luxurious mansion

Diego Verdaguer and Amanda Miguel they opened, on more than one occasion, their house to give interviews and show the place where they were inspired to compose such beautiful songs. Not to mention the publications on their social networks where you can see some little corners of the place.

“It is a place of peace, a place of great harmony”, Amanda Miguel stated.

It is a house with large windows and no curtains so that all the natural light of the day enters, while you can enjoy the beautiful landscape that surrounds the place. All this, without having to worry about privacy, because the place is so far away that they did not need to be hiding.

It has high ceilings that give a feeling of freedom and the shapes of the walls and structures follow the movement of nature. All built with nature-friendly materials, therefore, what the design seeks is to integrate with the space. In addition, they were designed to function as thermal insulators and thus not have to use heating.

A feature that makes this unique Mansion They are the canals that surround it. These are responsible for collecting rainwater that lasts up to 4 months, a true wonder!

As for the rooms, they have transparent domes to capture the sun’s rays and so that they have a pleasant temperature at night. While on the outside, what can be enjoyed is nature.

Every detail of that luxurious mansion was thought and directed by Diego Verdaguer, who once said that he was inspired by his muse, Amada Miguel.

Would you like to meet her?