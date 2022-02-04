The many faces of educational innovation | Training | Economy

What do a Physics and Chemistry teacher from Los Barrios (Cádiz), a professor from Harvard, an ESO student from L’Hospitalet de Llobregat and a future nurse from Madrid have in common? That all of them participate in one of the many educational innovation projects that are launched every day in all kinds of educational institutions. Initiatives where technology usually plays a decisive role and that contribute to improving the quality of teaching and learning, optimizing teaching and facilitating the acquisition and retention of knowledge and the interest and commitment of students. from the flipped classroom (flipped classroom) to Service-Learning (SL), culture maker, digital applications or resources in the cloud, technological advances make it possible to implement methodologies that were unthinkable only 20 years ago, in which students can work cooperatively with classmates from their own class or from a center thousands of kilometers away; synchronously or asynchronously; in person or remotely or following a completely personalized itinerary, thanks to artificial intelligence.

The possibilities, in fact, do not stop growing. When the pandemic broke out in March 2020, both educational centers and companies had to migrate overnight to a purely virtual environment, but the difficulties of adaptation were much less in those environments where this type of practice had been established. previously implemented. This happened, for example, to students and teachers already familiar with remote teaching, or to those who had introduced the flipped classroom methodology, in which students come to class with material already reviewed beforehand (such as, for example, example, viewing a video on YouTube) to invest face-to-face time in debate, answering questions and carrying out collaborative activities.

Progress is also analog

But innovation does not necessarily have to be technological: this is the case of ApS, a methodology based on projects in which the acquisition of knowledge converges with a practical application in the form of community service, education in values ​​and critical thinking. Or the ecommerce game, a card game created by Mauro Calza, associate professor at the ESIC business school in Valencia, with which students learn digital marketing in a different and enjoyable way: “The student assumes the role of a small entrepreneur who sets up his first business of electronic commerce, and that it has one year (12 rounds, one per month) to make it grow in a sustainable way, taking into account the unforeseen events of the market”. An activity very well received by more than 500 students, of which 89% acknowledge having increased their knowledge, and 85% would repeat.

If the objective of Service-Learning is to reverse part of the educational process for the benefit of the community, it could be said that the Planetary Wellbeing from Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, ​​takes it to another level. It is a transversal initiative for the well-being of the planet with which the institution intends to “reorient its research, teaching and knowledge transfer and dissemination activities in such a way that they can contribute to the protection and progress of the well-being of the planet, its individuals , societies and ecosystems”, says Josep Lluís Martí, UPF commissioner for this project, which received gold in the Social Sciences category last December at the prestigious Reimagine Education Awards.

An initiative that, to begin with, has already invested more than 350,000 euros in promoting various lines of interdisciplinary research related to planetary well-being; in the realization of congresses and seminars; and in the form of incentives, rewarding the best Final Degree Projects, Final Master’s Degree Projects and doctoral theses, as well as related teaching innovation initiatives. In terms of teaching, the project “is promoting the perspective of planetary well-being (and/or SDGs) in existing undergraduate and master’s degree subjects, the creation of new specific subjects and even an interuniversity Master’s degree in Planetary Health, with the UOC” , Martí illustrates, in addition to being about to finish producing an introductory MOOC to planetary well-being that will be available in three languages ​​(Catalan, Spanish and English).

Technology and innovation

One of the consequences of the pandemic was, without a doubt, the acceleration of the digital transformation; a phenomenon that has impacted all areas of our lives. Digital applications, interactive resources, tools for virtual and hybrid environments… More than an optional resource, technological skills are already a non-negotiable skill that can also help increase motivation to learn, and educational centers are a good example of this: More than 1,100 innovative initiatives were submitted to the 2021 edition of the Reimagine Education Awards, with winning projects coming from 28 different countries. For example, Adventures in English with Cambridge, a Minecraft world designed by Cambridge English and aimed at Primary school students (from the age of eight) that took gold in the K12 category, where the little ones have to advance by solving enigmas, puzzles and other challenges in English. “The game focuses on communication skills and vocabulary used in real life, at a basic level, equivalent to A1 and higher, as well as developing creativity and teaching how to solve problems,” explains Belinda Cerdá, director of Digital Development of Cambridge Assessment English.

From Bilbao, and as a spinoff from the research group and WebLab of the University of Deusto, Labsland emerged, a startup company dedicated to improving scientific and technical education through access to laboratories and real educational equipment on-line. “The laboratories (mainly robotics, physics, chemistry and electronics) are not simulations, but of the same type as those commonly used in schools, vocational training centers and universities for economics, science and engineering subjects,” says José Luis Moya, responsible for business development. Some spaces that, for the most part, have been created thanks to the collaboration they maintain with 27 universities in 14 countries, and which are available to any educational institution that wants to subscribe and, thus, share resources: “A student from a school in Spain can access, for example, equipment from the University of Washington in the United States. In this way, they use more laboratories than they could afford. [por sí solos]and in a much more affordable and sustainable way”, he adds.

Although they cover any educational stage, from Primary to postgraduate courses, the main focus of this company from Bilbao (with offices in Bilbao, Madrid and Missouri, USA) is in Secondary, Baccalaureate, some families of Vocational Training and university degrees in Engineering. “An interesting laboratory is, for example, the Arduino robotics laboratory, with copies hosted in places as varied as Costa Rica, South Africa, the United States or Bilbao, and which allows real robots to be programmed and controlled on-line”says Moya. As did, for example, the students of the Master in Educational Technology and Digital Competences of UNIR: “They send the parameters through the Labsland website and can see how the robot reacts to those movements. And they can do all of this from anywhere with an Internet connection, a flexibility that allows those who combine their studies with a job to adapt learning times to their own work schedule”, explains Mikel Perales, director of the Computer Engineering degree in the Rioja institution. “And in the field of chemistry, another popular laboratory is the one that allows acid-base titration (a typical activity in Chemistry at the school level), which we develop with the UNED of Costa Rica,” adds Moya.

A look at the different possibilities of educational innovation would not be complete without a mention of culture maker, a methodology that unites project learning and STEM disciplines in a practical and collaborative way. Initiatives such as bMaker (in Spanish, “Be a creator”), BQ Education and MacMillan Education, allow Primary and Secondary students the possibility of working not only on computational thinking, robotics, programming, artificial intelligence or 3D design, but also skills and competencies such as creativity and teamwork, through extracurricular activities or incorporated into the center’s curriculum: “At a technical level, they develop their technological and digital skills by working with different technologies in a practical and motivating way ”, wields Alberto Valero, director of BQ. Activities that, he affirms, cause a domino effect on the rest of the subjects, since they have detected “an improvement in their academic results in general, because the feeling of being able to create their own inventions from scratch helps to improve their self-perception”.

