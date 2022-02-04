The Mexican team that would hire Gerardo Martino if they kick him out of Tri

The team where Gerardo Martino would end up directing if he fails in the Tri

February 04, 2022 07:20 a.m.

Gerardo Martino extended his tenure at the Mexican team after beating Panama at the Azteca stadium, however, after his work with Mexico he could be left out of the Tri.

Given this, the alternatives that Tata has are multiple, both in the field of national teams and clubs, even in the MX League could find a position, this because he has a good relationship with his managers.

According to RG La Deportiva, yes Gerardo Martino does not continue in the Tri, Monterey could be one of the destinations for Tata, since he has achieved a good friendship with Duilio Davinopresident of Rayados.

Gerardo Martino is very close to the Rayados board

Tata knows most of the players in Rayados

One of the advantages is that Gerardo Martino He knows most of the Gang’s staff and although he doesn’t mean that he would come to take out Javier Aguirrethe truth is that Tata is a future candidate to reach Rayados.

