The millionaire figure that Bad Bunny will charge for a concert in Mexico comes to light

Both concerts What will the singer offer? bad bunny They are undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events in 2022 for their fans in Mexico, so they are eagerly awaiting the release of tickets to attend the great concert that will be part of the bad rabbit’s World’s Hottest Tour. But bringing the singer of the moment to our country cost a millionaire quantity that today comes to light and leaves more than one speechless.

bad bunny will bring his tour to all of Latin America and the United States where prices reach figures above 100,000 Mexican pesos and that are already generating doubts about whether one date per city will be enough for all the fans of the “Callaita” singer, who is happy every talking about his world tour.

According to the portals of Colombia and Peru, the prices of the tickets in the resale are causing several controversies because they double their price at the box office several times. In Mexico, as is known, we will not be exempt from the evil of resale and even more so when the world closure of the tour will take place on Mexican soil and an economic spill is expected millionaireTherefore, the true lovers of his music prepare to break the pig and be part of the concert of ‘Saint Benedict’.

Both in social networks and on websites, the resale of tickets for the concert from bad bunny, reflects increases of up to 1,500% of the original price, so you should prepare very well if you want to attend, because there will surely be thousands of reseller bots willing to do anything to get tickets for one of the two concerts in Monterrey or CDMX. It is reported that for the Los Angeles, Lima and Medellin dates, tickets sold out in a matter of minutes, guaranteeing the box office millionaire that is anticipated.

Since 2016 the career of bad bunny continues with a meteoric rise that places him as the most important Hispanic singer of the moment and that will surely leave an epic concert for the millionaire figure that will be pocketed after presenting at the BBVA Stadium in Nuevo León and the Azteca Stadium in CDMX.

This is the MILLIONARY amount that Bad Bunny charges for his concerts in Mexico

In agreement with organizers of other concerts of bad bunny In the world, the Puerto Rican singer earns around 1 million dollars per concert. For his two presentations in Mexico, bad bunny will take the millionaire figure of 40 million pesos, which will undoubtedly increase his already juicy fortune of more than 16 million dollars thanks to his music.

The first concert of the interpreter of “Dakiti”, “Hoy Cobre” and “Volví”, will take place on Friday, December 2 in Monterrey in what will be the penultimate concert of the World’s Hottest Tour 2022. To close the tour bad bunny will be presented next Friday, December 9 at the CDMX Azteca Stadium, in what is expected to be the closing of its world tour that will tour several countries, for this presentation the Colossus of Santa Ursula will wear its best clothes and put