The most supportive connection between Galician medicine and that of the USA

Mario J. Paredes, CEO of Somos; Julio Ancochea, president of Asomega; Ramón Tallaj, president of Siomos; and Andres Ramos.

04 Feb 2022. 2:15 p.m. READ IN 1 minute

The Galician doctors they continue to broaden the horizons of their actions. hover has started a line of collaboration with We are Community Care from the United States, a network of more than 2,500 doctors who exercise in New York, specifically in the Bronx, Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn. It is one of the institutions selected by the State of New York to carry out Medicaidthe US Government health insurance for help people with low income to pay for your medical care. The collaboration of Asomega and Somos Community Care will have the objective of offer young doctors the opportunity to see first-hand different experiences in the exercise of their profession. Those responsible for the New York entity have also shown special interest in Asomega International’s initiatives to create Asomega classrooms and have assessed the proposal of Asomega Helps to dedicate part of the income that the association obtains through its sponsors to solidarity actions. Both associations trust to be in a optimal situation to develop joint projects…

Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader that any questions related to health be consulted with a health professional.