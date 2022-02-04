The networks are filled with memes about the artists who will not go to the San Remo Festival in Cuba

The cancellations of several international artists to the San Remo Music Awards Festival in Cuba They have filled social networks with memes.

The resignations of the Spanish duo Andy and Lucas and their compatriot Alex Ubago, as well as the Mexican Kalimba to participate in the event organized by the first lady Lisa Cuestahave given way to numerous ridicules on the Internet.

The avalanche of messages denouncing the regime’s repression after protests by the July 11 deeply penetrated these renowned artists, who publicly explained the reason for their decision.

The goal of the ruler’s wife Miguel Diaz-Canel to show a calm and attractive country for foreign tourists is being frustrated little by little, after a strong campaign on the networks that promotes the suspension of musicians invited foreigners.

Cuban Internet users mercilessly mock Díaz-Canel, his partner and Army General Raúl Castro, as well as some of his spokesmen, such as journalist Humberto López.

The first musicians to leave were the Spanish Andy Morales and Lucas González, known as Andy and Lucaswho assured that “they do not support any dictatorial regime, or people who imprison children, or a people that goes hungry.”

followed them Alex Ubago, who stated that he will never support any dictatorship and will always be in favor of freedom.

For his part, Kalimba, born in Mexico City to a Cuban father, said that his dream of singing in his father’s land was not greater than his desire that the rights and freedoms of the Cuban people be respected.

“Thanks to the Cuban people for filling me with information and make me a participant in the right decision,” he wrote on his social networks.

The San Remo Music Awards 2022 will be held in Havana from April 5 to 10, led by Lis Cuesta, coordinator of the Events Committee of the Ministry of Culture.

Photo: Facebook / Armando Chaos

It is an attempt to whitewash the Cuban regime, in the midst of the imprisonment and trials of 11J protesters and opponents on the island, and an effort to promote tourism in the midst of the economic crisis.

The Italian festival, which will be held in Cuba for the first time, is sponsored by the Cuban Ministries of Tourism and Culture, the UNESCO office in Havana, the EGREM record label, the Cuban Institute of Music, RTV Comercial, the agency of artistic representations Musicuba and Paradiso.

In addition to the concerts to be held at the Palmares chain’s Club 500, the Hotel Nacional will host a business fair, a fashion show by Italian designer Renato Balestra and a culinary meeting by the wife of Díaz-Canel.