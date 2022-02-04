The number of MIR who reject their place triples due to the telematic election and conflicting destinations

Related news

Every year thousands of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health professionals take the entrance exam for the Specialized Health Training (FSE)popularly known as MIR, since the great bulk of applicants are doctors. After a complicated exam, the future residents choose, according to their score and their academic resume, one of the thousands of training places that are offered throughout the country.

A dream for which they have been preparing for years but that sometimes does not turn out as they had imagined and brings with it the renounce the assigned place. It is a natural process that, surprisingly, (and more because of the lack of specialized health professionals that Spain has) grows every year. In fact, after the Covid-19 the number of applicants who have given up their place has tripled.

According to an internal document from the Ministry of Health, Since 2017, 401 health graduates have rejected the position assigned by the department, almost half of them being people who had applied for the selection process for 2020, the year of Covid-19.

The comparison is striking, for example, with the last pre-pandemic year, 2018, where only 54 applicants opted for resignation, compared to 190 who did so in 2020, which means multiplying almost by three the number of applicants who reject their Plaza.

The healthcare saturationthe one known as burn out and the fact that our professionals have better opportunities outside of Spain are some of the triggers that end up causing a MIR to resign from their position, but not the only one. And it is that, as denounced from the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) the method of election has been decisive for the increase in resignations.

Sheila Fairtechnical secretary of the section of Young Doctors and National MIR of CESM, assures that the digitalization at the time of choosing a place has meant “a setback”, not because it is online, but because of the “deferred appointment” format by which Applicants choose their place.

The struggle between the Ministry and health professionals by this method of choice has several chapters. It all started a year before the Covid-19, with the 2019 call. That was the year in which the Ministry imposed for the first time an exclusively telematic system for choosing places that had to become mixed after the supreme court agree to the precautionary suspension of the obligation to award by electronic means, establishing a hybrid model.

410 resignations

At that time, and as a complaint, Shelia Fair, is precisely when the number of resignations increased. From the 54 of previous years to 113. The situation worsened in the 2020 call (places resolved last year) because after a year of pandemic and with the saturation derived from health professionals, resignations skyrocketed to 190 places.

At that time, and as it will be from now on, the telematic model for choosing a place was established as the only way. The Supreme Court did not find a legal vacuum as it did in the previous call and, after the leak of applicant data and several technical problems, it was held electronically.

From CESM they see in the telematic system for choosing places the main problem, although not the only one. Justo insists that “it discourages applicants” because “ideally” is that people know all the vacancies at the time of choosing theirs and not make a list of 400 in 400.

At the moment, to CESM Monthly meetings with the Ministry of Health have been promised to find a solution that pleases everyone, although it is not being the case. The monitoring commission for the job selection system that they set up has met in October and December. “It is assumed that the award will be in the month of March and we are afraid to know the conditions when it is published for everyone,” they denounce from the union.

So that the Ministry understands that MIRs cannot be given the same model as for a OPE or to choose a career after finishing the Selectivity (it is the argument of the Ministry), Sheila Fair give an example.

“When you choose a specialty in the MIR you are not talking about doing your same job in a health center more or less far from your home, as could be an opposition process. You are talking about choosing the specialty that, for many reasons, is not even the same in one hospital than in another A person who is given Family medicine and he wants to be a Surgeon, he doesn’t mind waiting a year and taking the exam the next. Better than being a family doctor who does not want to practice it “, he relates.

pandemic fatigue

Health professionals have been one of the groups hardest hit by what has come to be called pandemic fatigue. Low-paid professionals who face epidemiological waves almost without rest and who see little defense of their profession.

For this reason, the spokesperson for the MIR in the union insists that this is also a point to take into account when analyzing the resignations to the places. Sheila Fair highlights that the two medical specialties where the resignation of vacancies is higher are Family Medicine (Primary Care) Y Preventive medicine.

Both specialties are being “the most affected by the pandemic” because both in Primary Care like in Public health “It is where less is invested” and where they have a more “limit” situation.

All this adds to the flight of white coats, much better paid Spanish health professionals outside our borders. “In Germany, a Primary Care doctor has a much higher salary than a General Surgeon because they have other quality parameters when looking at the remuneration of a professional. In his case, since there are few primary school professionals, they are paid with an economic incentive”, he exemplifies.

All this is a problem for the system because the 190 people who have given up their place this past year they are not covered and, correspondingly, there are almost 200 fewer specialist doctors than should be trained. If the last four calls are added up, the number rises to 400 and, as denounced from CESMthere are hundreds of doctors that “the Spanish health system needs”.

Follow the topics that interest you