The Pope to the Italian Police: they guarantee the safety of people and religious acts

This Thursday morning, February 3, the Holy Father received in audience the Leaders and Staff of the Italian Police Station at the Vatican, whom he encouraged to continue with their work, “to take care of people , protect their dignity and safety”.

Vatican City

“In addition to expressing my gratitude, I would like to encourage you so that your service, sometimes arduous, is always sustained by its fundamental motivation: caring for people, protecting their dignity and safety. This is precious”, said Pope Francis in his speech to the Leaders and Staff of the Italian Police Station before the Vatican, whom he received in audience, this Thursday morning, February 3, 2020, at the Clementine Hall of the Vatican.

His vigilant presence facilitates celebrations and order

After greeting the members of the Italian Police delegation serving at the Vatican – in charge of the care of the holy places, the control of the security of tourists and pilgrims who come to visit the Apostolic See, and of public order in the different celebrations presided over by the Pope – the Pontiff thanked the chaplains for the spiritual support they provide to the police officers, and stressed that this traditional meeting, in the first weeks of the year, is a good opportunity to express his esteem and appreciation. “In these months marked by the pandemic – the Pontiff pointed out – they have managed to modulate their work well, combining health regulations and public order with the needs of pilgrims. It is also thanks to their professionalism that life around these holy places and Vatican City has been serene”.

“Their day and night vigilance protects the people who come to pray at the Basilica and who come to meet me. Its opportune activity also facilitates the spiritual and religious acts that are celebrated in the Plaza de San Pedro, as well as the visits of the tourists”

Caring for people, protecting their dignity and safety

In this sense, Pope Francis stressed that it is a considerable and delicate task, which police officers carry out with diligence and care, striving to be patient and helpful even in the most complex situations, such as their visits to Rome. or his pastoral visits in Italy. For this, he thanked them for their style: “their presence is discreet and at the same time effective, which is even more fruitful for their collaboration with the Vatican Gendarmerie.” In addition to thanking them, the Pope also encouraged them so that their service, sometimes arduous, is always sustained by its fundamental motivation: caring for people, protecting their dignity and safety. This is beautiful.

Allow so many encounters to occur in the Lord

Finally, recalling the liturgical celebration of this February 2, Feast of the Presentation of the Lord in the Temple, also known as the “feast of the meeting”, the Holy Father recalled that the Gospel narrates the meeting of Mary and Joseph, with two elders, Simeon and Anna. And he said that different generations and stories meet, and in the center is Jesus. All this, concluded the Pontiff, “makes me think of you, who, with your work, allow so many meetings to take place here in which the Lord is at the center”. Before giving them the blessing, Pope Francis entrusted them to the Holy Family for their care and protection, “to them I entrust the hopes and concerns that they carry in their hearts”, and assured them of his prayers.