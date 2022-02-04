The Possible Alignment of Club América for its match against Atlético San Luis

The Eagles of America are ready to face the fourth commitment of the Closing Tournament 2022 against him Athletic San Luissquad that will be premiering technical director, the Olympic Champion, Andre Jardine. The hard work you have Santiago Solari (who returns to the bench after his suspension in Puebla) is to get the first victory for the team from the capital with the intention of moving away from the last places of the Mexican competition and settling in competitive places that the azulcrema fans are used to, which will mean use the services of the new reinforcements.

Possible Alignment of America

Therefore, the Argentine coach would be sending for the duel in the Aztec stadium, to experienced William Ochoa; in defense to Jorge Mere, Jordan Silvaon the side to the right Miguel Layun and to the left savior kings; in midfield he would have Jonathan dos Santos, Diego Valdes Y Alvaro Fidalgo, while in the attack he would have the services of Juan Otero, Alejandro Zendejas and on point Roger Martinez.

The changes that would take place in the Nest too It is due to the casualties that he will present for this match with the cases already known due to injury during the concentrations with the Selection of Peter Aquinas Y George Sanchez, in addition to Emilio Laura, who was injured in the preparation game against Machine, Also, the expulsion of Federico Vinas. So the smallest of Two saints he would be starting a duel for the first time, since his arrival because he only has four minutes of action that occurred in the previous duel against the Atlas red and black. Meanwhile, the debuts of Jorge Mere and Juan Otero they excite the Americanist fanatic with the confidence that they will be able to make good contributions.

Outlook for the Coapa campus

The goal of the Eagles of America for this Saturday, February 5 at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula (7:00 p.m.) it will not be easy since the Potosinos also want to have their first victory of the contest and they will do it with the skills of Rubens Sambueza and his scorer German Berterame. The last time these squads were measured was on Matchday 13 of the Grita México Apertura 2021, the Americanists winning with the goal in compensation time from Roger Martinez, while in Guard1anes 2021, the Coapa team triumphed again 2-1 with the actions of Mauro Lainez Y Sebastian Cordova.