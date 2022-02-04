The second largest cryptocurrency theft: 293 million

TO Despite the constant information about the security of the cryptocurrenciesthe news about frauds Y Stole of them are an almost constant trickle. Recently, one of the most important platforms was the object of a major robbery, offering trading to thieves, given the possible difficulties they may have in laundering money.

That, however, does not seem to scare off cybercriminals. Now a new cryptocurrency theft has occurred, ethereum Y Solarium in this case: some 293 million euros have been ‘lost’. It will be the second largest robbery in historyafter the 531 million dollars stolen in Poly Network cryptocurrency last August.

The attack, an apparent hack, has occurred against a ‘bridge‘, a virtual device that allows users to transfer their cryptocurrencies from one platform to another. As reported by CNBC.

In this case, the origin of the cybercrime has been the bridge between ethereum and solana. What these bridges between blockchain allow is that users can transfer their cryptocurrencies from one chain to another. The attackers took advantage of a weakness in the Wormhole protocol, on which this ‘bridge’ is based, by which they created Ethereum cryptocurrencies on the Solana ‘side’, which they could ‘claim’ their ‘equals’ on the other side.

On this occasion the operators have offered $10 million ransom for the stolen They have not clarified if they also offer them in cryptocurrency.

In recent months there have been cryptocurrency thefts on various platforms worth about 600 million of euros.