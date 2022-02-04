The ‘superfood’ we will eat: moringa

The so-called super foods have been with us for a long time. Today we talk about the moringawhose scientific name is Moringa oleifera. It is also called The Tree of Life for its great medicinal properties.

This plant has a high content of vitamins and minerals such as iron, carotenoids, vitamin C, polyphenols and quercetin, which gives it a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect.

Its uses vary, from improving breathing, reducing stress, weight loss, to controlling blood glucose levels. It is bought in powder, dissolved, and a maximum of 3 grams per day is recommended continuously. Its very high calcium content makes it a bone-protecting superfood.

It is known as the “Tree of Life”. It is considered the most nutritious vegetable discovered to date. Due to its high nutritional value, Moringa increases physical and mental resistance in stressful situations and helps to obtain a very optimal state of health.

Nutritional value of moringa protein : 33.33g

: 33.33g carbohydrates : 66.67g

: 66.67g fibers : 33.3g

: 33.3g Vitamin A : 2mg

: 2mg Vitamin C : 40mg

: 40mg Iron: 6mg

6mg Calcium: 2667mg

2667mg Sodium: 233mg

Health benefits of moringa

For the expert in phytotherapy Flor Fasanella, also a pharmacist, “moringa is native to northern India, Ethiopia, the Philippines and Sudan, moringa is a medicinal tree with great effects on our body. The journal Phytotherapy Research by Farooq Anwar publishes, in 2006, an article that points out the medicinal properties of Moringa. Among those he mentions are: antihypertensive, diuretic, cholesterol lowering, antispasmodic, antiulcer, hepatoprotective and antibacterial”.

On the other hand, in its digital publication, the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) points out the benefits of moringa in nutrition processes. “The international organization highlights that” moringa products have antibiotic properties, against trypanosomes and hypotension, antispasmodic, anti-ulcer, anti-inflammatory, hypocholesterolemic and hypoglycemic. The Spanish Ministry of Health considers it to be a full-fledged food supplement.

“Moringa has antioxidant properties thanks to the presence of flavonoids that slow down the action of free radicals on body tissues. The antioxidant power of plants helps us to keep our organs in good condition, benefiting their functioning over time. It’s also a great anti-inflammatory, so it can be ingested in case of muscle pain, joint pain, even inflammation at the digestive level”.

“In addition, it helps reduce respiratory allergies by deflating the mucous membranes of the respiratory system. On the other hand, it helps to lower blood cholesterol. Another of its qualities is that acts on the kidney due to its diuretic effect, enhancing the purifying function of this organ and favoring the elimination of toxins through urine. This makes it an herb with depurative properties”, highlights Fasanella.

How to take moringa

“We must place a coffee-sized tablespoon in a cup of hot water to prepare the infusion.” Regarding if you have contraindications, Fasanella tells us “as it is an energetic and somewhat stimulating plant, it is not suggested to take it at night or if you experience insomnia. If taken for long periods and fasting, it can cause gastric problems. Consume with caution in case of diabetes due to its hypoglycemic effect.

Moringa is already cultivated in Spain, in Seville, Malaga and Almeria.