‘The Tinder scammer’ is real, documentary arrives on Netflix

Technology has helped us relate to people miles away from us, although this has also made it easier for more and more frauds to be registered. An example of this is portrayed in “The Tinder scammer“, a documentary that tells how A man posed as a tycoon to steal millions of dollars from several women worldwide.

Tinder scammer is real

Under the original name of “Tinder Swindler”, Netflix showed the story of Shimon Hayuta man that he called himself Simon Leviev and pretended to be a millionaire businessman in the diamond industry. Through the dating app contacted women to make them fall in love and then take their money.

Among his three victims are Ayleen Charlotte, Cicile Schroder Fjellhoy and Pernilla Sjoholm, who had no problem speaking in front of the cameras to tell their story and that other women do not fall into the same. Here we present its modus operandi.

This is how ‘Simon Leviev’ operated

The man even told them that due to his occupation he was chased by dangerous people and even them he sent pictures of bullets and his wounded bodyguard. This took him to disappear for several months and not use credit cards, so he he asked for his plastics from the victims.

Between loan and loan, he only took 250 thousand dollars from Fjellhoy, although in total it is estimated that stole 10 million dollars.

Shimon Hayut Scam History

“The Tinder scammer” is not the only controversy that revolves around Shimon Hayut. turns out in 2011 it was under investigation for theft, forgery and fraudalthough he fled his native Israel to avoid being imprisoned.

But nevertheless, he did go to prison from 2015 to 2017 for his frauds against women and that last year he was sent to his country. He escaped again though Interpol captured him in 2019 in Greece. He returned to Israeli land to be imprisoned again, but he left in May 2020 due to the health contingency generated as a result of COVID-19.

When does The Tinder Swindler premiere?

Between the Netflix releases February 2022 there was The Tinder Scammer. It was scheduled for Wednesday February 02so you still have time to watch the full documentary that will surely make you more careful when meeting people online.

