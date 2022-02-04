The unexpected decision that FC Barcelona took with Dani Alves

The side was relegated by the arrival of the new reinforcements (Photo: Reuters)

Since his return to FC Barcelonathe paper of Daniel Alves He focused on adding to the dressing room and taking advantage of the opportunities given by coach Xavi Hernández. However, something that the Brazilian winger did not see coming when he returned to Spain is the restriction of not being able to play matches corresponding to the Europe League: the blaugrana can only write down three new players to the list and the institution leaned towards Adama Traoré, Ferran Torres and newcomer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The tie against Naples of next February 17 and 24 can be momentous for the start of the year for the culé due to the complexity of the key and having stumbled in the Champions League. Regrettably, the UEFA regulation allows adding only three reinforcements from the winter market European to the payroll, and in this case the only one left out was precisely Dani Alves.

The bad news reached the experienced soccer player while he was defending the colors of the Brazilian team against Paraguay in the South American Qualifiers, when coach Tite chose him as the captain of the squad. Once he returns to the city of Barcelona, the lane will concentrate to the maximum in La Ligasince the path in the Copa del Rey of the Blaugrana team also ended prematurely when they fell against Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16.

Adama Traoré can play as a winger or as a side (Photo: Reuters)

One of the points that disadvantaged Dani in the fight for a place on the list was the arrival of Adama Traoré. The burly winger has the ability to play in various positions on the attacking front and He also showed that he is capable of standing as a right back, as he once demonstrated during his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers. of the Premier League. In addition, the 26 years of the recent incorporation weighed more than the 36 veterans that Alves carries on his back.

The registrations of both Ferrán Torres and Pierre-Emerick Abaumeyang predominate due to the lack of alternatives that Xavi Hernández has been having on offense. The constant injuries of Ansu Fati and the conflict of Ousmane Dembélé, the possibility of scoring the two reinforcements became mandatory to renew the gunpowder in search of a greater number of goals. The native of Gabon knew how to be a scorer in England and in the Bundesliga, while the former Manchester City has already shown that he has plenty of talent to provide assists when stepping on the rival area.

