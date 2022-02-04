The WhatsApp trick to gossip with what name they have you saved in the agenda

Related news

WhatsApp is the most used application in Spain, but even so it is not the most complete. The company seeks to introduce new features frequently to improve the tool, such as reactions to messages; but the truth is that it is the tricks that get the most out of it. If you previously released one to view a contact’s location without them knowing, now a shortcut allows gossip the name with which they have saved you.

When it comes to saving a phone number in the mobile phone book, WhatsApp users usually use in certain cases -such as that of a couple- pseudonyms or nicknames to be able to find them more easily. Some even accompany them with emojis. The user cannot see under what name they are registered in the messaging application’s contact list, unless they use a trick or other method.

If you are curious to know how they have saved you on WhatsApp, you can always ask that person directly. But if you prefer not to, either because you’re embarrassed or don’t want to bother, you can always use a little-known trick that allows you to gossip about it without the other person noticing of your intentions. Next, we explain how to carry out this shortcut.

How does it work?

The first thing to keep in mind is that this trick is not new, but rather something that is rarely used. A shortcut that is available on both Android and iPhone devices and that, unlike others, it is totally safe to do since it is not necessary to download any application or third-party file. That is, it uses a native function of WhatsApp.

This is what WhatsApp contact cards are like.

The trick is quite fast, since you only have to follow a few small steps to complete it. The first one is to open the WhatsApp application in the smartphone Y enter the conversation with that person whose you want to know how they have saved you. At that time you should ask him to share his phone number with you. You can always claim that you don’t know it and you can’t look at it, and you need it to do a paperwork.

Here we must take into account a very important detail, and that is that this person you can not pass your number writing the figures in the chat, but you must do it through the WhatsApp application itself. Therefore, you have to ask him to enter your profile and click on the three buttons that are located just in the upper right corner of your image on Android.

Once pressed, WhatsApp will display a small menu with several actions, among which is the ‘share’ (which on iPhone is located under the profile), where the other person will have to touch. By doing so, the messaging application will display a list with all the contacts in the phonebook and said user will have to click on your name to send you your number. Once done, you will receive a contact card in the chat in which the name with which he has you saved in his agenda will appear.

Possibly the most complicated part of this trick to perform is the reason or excuse to trick the other person into sending you your number, since it necessarily requires collaboration on the other’s part. Upon receiving the contact card you will be able to see how it has saved you, but also another series of details.

For example, it is a good way to see what profile picture you have placed in your agenda or if you have your addresses, the company where you work or contact links on other social networks. With this little trick you will finally be able to get rid of doubts and see how a person has saved you, and see if you like or not the name that has been assigned to you.

