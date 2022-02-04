Theater director Dean Zayas dies | Theater

Actor and theater director Dean Zayas passed away today at the age of 83.

The artist died at about 3:20 in the afternoon.

His son Israel Franco Müller reported that an intimate wake will be held, after which the remains will be cremated. Subsequently, there will be an act of remembrance with ashes present to which the general public will be invited.

Zayas was born in Caguas on October 17, 1937. From early in his life he was interested in the performing arts, studying at the University of Puerto Rico and various academic institutions in New York City.

Upon his return to the country with a Master’s degree, he joined the faculty of the Department of Drama, then directed by Dr. Ludwig Schaiowitz, assuming multiple assignments, including eventually the Director of the Department and the director of the many times award-winning Traveling Theater , cradle of many talents that today are part of the stages and screens of movies and television in Puerto Rico and the world.

Under his direction, the Teatro Rodante was a winner on multiple occasions in international Golden Age Theater competitions.

Dean Zayas, also director of multiple soap opera actors, had an eternal love affair with the stage, the backstage and the footlights, guiding the most important actors in the country in their theatrical performances, who today mourn his absence and bid him farewell to applause. so that it occupies the prestigious place that corresponds to it in the firmament of the great.

For more than two decades, he led the Estudio Actoral program at WIPR in which he interviewed multiple figures from the country’s performing arts.

In fact, today at 7:00 pm the last season of Estudio Actoral will begin, with Angela Meyer.