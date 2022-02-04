There are people paying a lot of money to be next to celebrities in the Metaverse

$450,000 for being Snoop Dogg’s neighbor in the metaverse

In December of last year, someone whose name has not been revealed, paid that amount when the famous rapper Snoop Dogg sold “parcels” of his metaversethe snoopverse.

But it is not the only one, apparently, according to the company Metametric Solutions, the metaverse real estate market (I’m not making this up) has reached 85 million dollars in sales. I don’t know what they are teaching now in Economics, but the subjects must have changed a lot since I graduated.

A little aside for remember that you are reading The Output and not The Today World. Because yes, this is all real, not like the metaverse.

But it is not only that, a report of Brand Essence Market Research forecasts that, between 2022 and 2028, it is expected that the metaverse real estate market registers a compound annual growth rate of 31%.

If you are already thinking that you will not be able to have a home in virtual universes, and that they will be as depressing as the real one, you are right. People are already building a speculative economy before the metaverse itself, but wait a bit, I’m not done.

Apparently, it works like this, because as my mother always says: “God raises them and they get together.”

When you buy a virtual parcel, you get a non-fungible token, i.e. one of those famous NFTswhich represents, in essence, a digital space.

How do you stay?

After creating an account on one of the platforms of the metaverse (there will be four thousand so that only one ends up triumphing, as always on the network) you can use your cryptocurrencies to buy landeither through the sale of land from a project or directly to the owners.

That ‘land’ can be purchased through a bid or at a fixed price, and once it’s yours, you can build on it. It can be your digital mansion or a bunker for when that late virtual meteorite comes.

And of course, you can sell it to othershow not Of course, I suppose that with a good dose of nonsense speculation that raises the price, of course. If not, they’ll kick you out of the club or something.

In short, there are people who are paying nonsense for those lands and there are four main sites where you can already buy plots According to the magazine fortune: The Sandbox, Decentraland, Cryptovoxels and Somnium.

They have their districts, they sell that space piecemeal and will probably go under when Facebook does its thing. I don’t know how it goes snoopverseprobably not Snoop either.

Summarizing. Nobody really knows what this is about, but many already want it, they are positioning themselves and paying a lot of money to be the first or to be the one next to Snoop Dogg. Knowing Dogg, he has spent a long time in other worlds more pleasant than the metaverse, sponsored by his fondness for a certain plant.